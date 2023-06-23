The search and rescue operation of the submersible Titan reached its final, definitive phase this Thursday, with the discovery of five large remains of the device about 500 meters from the bow of the titanic, where it was heading when it lost contact with the surface on Sunday. The lack of air inside the ship, which until yesterday seemed the limit of all efforts, had intensified the day before the deployment of human and technological resources in the waters of the North Atlantic, where new ships and devices operated by remote control arrived: three robots dedicated to combing the area where noises of unknown origin were recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday; and one more, capable of lifting great weights, willing to refloat the ship if it came across it. There was no occasion, because before it had disintegrated on the seabed, taking with it the lives of the five occupants of it. One of the robots, the one remote controlled by the Canadian ship horizon arcticfound his remains this Thursday at a depth of 3,800 meters.

The mini-submarine broke as a result of a “catastrophic implosion” due to pressure on the cabin, a cylinder-shaped cabin measuring just over 6.5 meters in length, 2.8 in width and 2.5 in height. Its small size, comparable to that of a walnut shell at the mercy of the ocean, allowed underwater expeditions at a relatively low cost, despite the structural and approval risks that some experts had previously warned about. An expensive toy, at $250,000 a ticket, that ended up becoming a floating coffin.

Among the five “major” pieces of the exterior cladding of the Titan Found, as described by US Coast Guard Vice Admiral John Mauger, are a warhead cone, the forward end of the pressure hull and the rear end of the pressure hull, said Paul Hankins, a US Navy salvage expert. . The same Navy that detected a few days ago what it considered an implosion, without relating it to the lost device.

John Mauger at a press conference this June 22. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

The implosion, in effect, “would have generated an important broadband sound down there that the sonar buoys would have picked up,” said Vice Admiral Mauger, who did not provide data on the timetable of the event. Listening devices in the area did not pick up any indication of such a catastrophic failure, as previously reported, while underwater noises detected by Canadian reconnaissance aircraft on Tuesday and Wednesday do not appear to be related to the collapse. of the ship “There doesn’t seem to be any connection between the noises and where on the seabed” where the wreckage was found, Mauger said at Thursday’s news conference, in which he conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. The coast guard had refocused their search efforts the day before around the place where those noises came from.

The co-founder of OceanGate, the company of the TitanGuillermo Söhnlein told the BBC that an “instantaneous implosion” of the ship was likely. “If that’s what happened, it would have happened four days ago,” he said. The priority of the search operation is now to find and recover the bodies, while the sequence of events that led to the fatal outcome is determined. Neither one thing nor the other is going to be easy, given the weather conditions in the area, with changing weather, and an environment, that of the seabed, “incredibly unforgiving”, in the words of Mauger.

The implosion is the collapse of the walls inward due to the greater pressure from the outside, which causes the hull to break, made of titanium and carbon fiber. The US Coast Guard has no doubts about the cause of the incident, although a little more than three hours passed between the location of the remains and their identification, which took the evaluation of a team of specialists from the unified rescue command. To determine that they were truly fragments of the Titan It had to be taken into account that the sea bed where the skeleton of the titanic it is littered with debris of all kinds, not just from the great shipwreck of 1912. Far from the legend woven from the wreck, the area is more of a dump than a historic site.

The ships Horizon Arctic (above), Deep Energy (center) and Skandi Vinland in search of the remains of the submarine, this Thursday. AFP

There is no relationship with the noises detected

A robot capable of reaching the seabed and sending images to the surface had been deployed hours before in the area of ​​the titanic by French researchers. The wit, called Victor 6000is equipped with two mechanical arms that can carry out extremely delicate maneuvers such as cutting or removing remains, perhaps the task that made it possible to delimit the presence of the delinquents. Titan. a second robot, Julietwith more than 200 hours of explorations in the remains of the titanic, did not arrive in time to the area, about 26,000 square kilometers, twice the size of the State of Connecticut. Two new boats from Canada and France had also joined this same day, in the midst of changing weather conditions. The international operation was made up of forces from the US, Canada, France and the UK, in addition to the merchant fleet operating in the area.

Despite the time that has elapsed since the track of the submersible was lost on Sunday, the US Coast Guard, a uniformed body specializing in rescue work that has coordinated the operation, was reluctant to throw in the towel. “The difficult decision” to which Captain Jamie Frederick, spokesman for this branch of the Army, referred euphemistically on Wednesday – that is, to end the search tasks – was not something that had been considered, at least not explicitly, because there were variables that were beyond the prognosis of science, imponderables that fell more into the category of desires than reality: the possibility, for example, that the occupants had stretched a few hours the 96 hours of air available, breathing slowly and without giving in to panic -one of the clauses of the consent to carry out the immersion is not to suffer from agoraphobia-, or “the will to live” of the five passengers who noted, in a determined exercise of optimism, Vice Admiral Mauger a few hours before the discovery of the remains. The air in the cabin Titan It ran out, according to US Army sources, at 7:08 in the morning on Thursday, local time (six more hours in mainland Spain). The life of the five occupants on board, may be many hours, even days, before.

