













The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was inspired by Joker and the films of Steven Spielberg | TierraGamer









According to Emma Tammin wanted the world in which it takes place Five Nights at Freddy’s It was dark and gloomy. In addition to drawing inspiration from the games for the scenes in the restaurant, he resorted to the style of the film joker to represent the city.

What had the most impact on this film was Steven Spielberg’s cinema. The director assured that throughout the filming they were looking for references in the director’s filmography. After all, in his cinema we find that feeling of childlike wonder but with a touch of darkness.

We recommend you: Retires: Five Nights at Freddy’s Creator Leaves Video Games After Being Canceled

Finally he assured that Five Nights at Freddy’s will explore the psychology of its main character. To do this, they drew influence from director Terrence Malick’s photography, to give an ethereal feeling to these scenes. It seems that these animatronics could surprise us with a cult cinema gem.

What can we expect from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

The movie of Five Nights at Freddy’s It will be released on October 27, just in time for Halloween. This will adapt the story of the games by introducing us to a young man who accepts a job as a night guard at a pizzeria. However, the restaurant’s animatronics come to life at night and come with a thirst for blood.

Source: Blumhouse

Fans of these horror games could rest easy with this adaptation. After all, the script had the participation of Scott Cawthon himself, creator of the franchise. If we add to this the film references with which it was made, we may be looking at a very good product. Are you already waiting for it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)