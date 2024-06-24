HH.ru: in Moscow they are looking for a bar guide and a tour guide for an anti-cafe with raccoons

In Moscow, some of the most unusual vacancies were named as a food taster, a bar guide, a sitter for dogs and cats, as well as a keeper-tour guide in an anti-cafe with raccoons. A selection of such offers from employers was prepared by the Head Hunter (HH.ru) service (available at Lenta.ru).

City Pub Crawl is looking for a guide to bars in the capital and St. Petersburg. The applicant must be distinguished by a love of new acquaintances, a sense of humor, punctuality, and knowledge of Google Docs and Excel. Whoever takes this position will have to organize tours of drinking establishments for groups of people he doesn’t know.

“VkusVill” is looking for a food taster. They hope that their new employee loves to eat, is not afraid of new things, has a strong stomach, “responsive taste buds” and knows what organoleptics are.

In the capital there is also a place for a taster – a chocolate candy packer. And without experience. The employer promises to teach everything that is required. Salary: from 270 thousand to 335 thousand rubles before taxes.

Anyone who becomes a sitter for cats and dogs can start earning from 60 thousand rubles. In other words, to those to whom the owner can leave his pets during his departure. In addition to taking care of the animal, you will need to maintain contact via chat with the client, tell them how the walk went, sending photos.

Another vacancy is a keeper-tour guide in the anti-cafe with raccoons “Furry Brothers” in Moscow. He will have to take care of animals, clean enclosures, communicate with visitors, be able to get along with children, love animals and not suffer from allergies. Salary – from 70 thousand rubles on hand.

In May, it was reported that in Russia the demand for shashlik makers had increased sharply—by 27 percent. Most of the relevant vacancies were found in the Stavropol region. They also began to actively look for people willing to occupy the gazebo and wait for the person who paid for it. The average cost is from 700 rubles per hour.

At the end of 2023, the list of unusual vacancies included champignon pickers, service dog handlers, forest pathologists, and candy makers. And the piglet educators were promised a salary of 53 thousand rubles a month.