OneTwoTrip: Moscow is the most popular city in Russia for summer holidays

The most popular Russian city for vacation was Moscow, as found by experts from the travel planning service OneTwoTrip. In the study, the results of which were studied by Lenta.ru, experts identified five Russian cities that are most often chosen for summer vacations.

“The most popular Russian city for summer vacations was Moscow — the capital accounts for 20.2% of orders — almost the same as in 2022. The top five also included St. Petersburg (the share decreased by 24% and is 14.8%), Sochi (8.4%, -8%), Kazan (3.1%, -25%) and Yekaterinburg (2.4%, +33%),” the company clarified.

The service also named the most popular foreign cities among Russians. “Russians most often vacation abroad in Istanbul (9.4% of hotel bookings, which is 59% more than in 2022), Minsk (4.6%, -50%), Dubai (4.0%, +8%), Yerevan (2.8%, -33%) and Tbilisi (2.6%, +24%),” the service’s analysts explained.

Moreover, the company specified that just over half (52 percent) of respondents go on vacation during the high season of 2024; the rest prefer to vacation during less busy periods.

“At the same time, on public holidays, for example, during the New Year holidays or the May holidays, the majority of respondents, or 58%, stay at home, realizing that trips on these days are significantly more expensive. In 2022, the picture was different: the majority, or 51% of respondents, did not save and went traveling on days when the whole country was on vacation,” the survey results say.

Earlier, psychotherapist and expert at the Gemotest Laboratory Sergey Kuznetsov assessed the need to go on vacation in the summer. According to him, it is not necessary to go on vacation in the summer in order to have a quality rest.

According to Kuznetsov, Russians get used to summer vacations since school holidays. However, the process of rest itself is important for the body, not the time of year. If a person wants to rest in the summer, but does not have such an opportunity, it is worth determining what exactly attracts him to such a vacation, and then compensate for the loss. For example, a ticket to warm regions can be bought at any time of the year.