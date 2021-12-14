The Barcelona by Xavi has played a friendly today against Boca Juniors. The azulgranas do not have a round of the Copa del Rey this week and that is why have been used for the organization of the Maradona Cup. In the end, tie throughout the 90 minutes and the xeneizes that were imposed in the penalties (1-1 and 4-2). These have been the most Barcelona highlights:
The Brazilian put on the Barcelona shirt again 6 years after the previous time. Very active especially during the first half, inactivity was not too noticeable. In attack he was seen with a shot at the beginning and with a direct foul
Another boy from the subsidiary who can find an opportunity in this time of lean cows in Barcelona is Jutglá. The striker scored the only Barça goal, a great goal, shortly after the break, with a volley at the turn. He had already debuted on Sunday against Osasuna and in just his second game he has already seen the door
A very controversial player in recent months. Xavi gave him the opportunity to start and did not shrink when asking for the ball. He played the whole game and distributed his team well and got on well with Alves. He lacked some aim in front of goal
He entered the second part with the idea of shaking something up a boring encounter. The Moroccan-born winger left some details of his class on offensive plays and came close to scoring 2-0 on a sensational personal play.
He had several games without entering Xavi’s plans. Today he was quite attentive to Boca Juniors’ attacks, although they were not too many. He took the ball well from behind and filtered good passes to overcome the rival pressure.
