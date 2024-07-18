RST: Altai Republic became the most expensive region of the Russian Federation for vacation in July

The Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) named the five most expensive regions of Russia for vacation in July, with the Altai Republic being the most expensive. This is stated in the results of the RTI study based on TravelLine booking data. Lenta.ru studied the text of the Union’s message.

Thus, the price for a holiday in the Altai Republic turned out to be the highest – the average cost of accommodation for two was 107,584 rubles. “Altai is increasingly chosen by wealthy tourists, only in recent years several hotels in the 4-5* segment have appeared,” the RST press release says.

Second place went to Kamchatka Krai with an average cost of accommodation for two of 106,099 rubles. Moscow Oblast rounds out the top three, where a vacation for two will cost 74,049 rubles. Fourth and fifth places went to Altai Krai (73,396 rubles for two) and Yakutia (68,138 rubles for two), respectively.

“The list of regions with the highest cost of weekly accommodation in July included regions that are traditionally in high demand among tourists. For example, compared to July last year, the number of bookings for Moscow Region properties increased by 18 percent; demand for tours to Kamchatka in July increased by 1.5 times,” the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) reports.

Earlier, the Russian Union of Travel Industry reported that in the summer of 2024, prices for tickets to Russian resorts increased by 20-40 percent compared to the same period last year.

Related materials:

“According to the consolidator’s statistics, sales of round-trip air tickets to the most popular destinations from the beginning of February to the end of June 2024 increased by almost 13 percent. In 2024, the rating is headed by flights to Sochi and back from Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Syktyvkar, Ufa, Cheboksary. Also popular are flights Moscow – Kaliningrad, Moscow – St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad,” the Russian Union of Travel Industry reported.