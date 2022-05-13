Who wins the FA CUP final tomorrow??????????

Chelsea or Liverpool?

??Thomas Tuchel or Play Klopp???? pic.twitter.com/l6Di3BUEAs — Football⚽ (@Jua_2510) May 13, 2022

The Reds remain in the hunt for three more trophies this season and their fastest chance to score the next silver on their list comes at Wembley. With uncertainty on and off the pitch hanging over Chelsea, the Blues could use some real encouragement to remember why they are the reigning European champions. If they put on a performance similar to the Carabao Cup final in February, they probably won’t lose again.

Jack Bonaventura: “Milan are at the top of the table because they deserve to be there. The last two games (Atalanta and Sassuolo) will be very pressured and intense. I wish them the best in this final stretch.” pic.twitter.com/pWRelTRUpy — World AC Milan (@WorldACMilan1) May 10, 2022

The Rossoneri lead cross-town rivals Inter and while their two remaining away games against Hellas Verona and Sassuolo look tricky, it is their home clash with Atalanta that seems to be the game to watch.

A difficult April has seen Gian Piero Gasperini’s men fall out of European contention, but they have the ability to score big on any given day. Having used the San Siro as a home in the not too distant past, Atalanta will return to Milan without fear or pressure.

FC Barcelona? West Ham? RB Leipzig? Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt took on the favorites and reached the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League final. We will meet the champion of the European title on May 18 in Seville. UNEXPECTED DUEL. pic.twitter.com/okncu0ds8n – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 5, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt have beaten Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham on their way to the final and they are good value for their place in Seville. Oliver Glasner’s men have overcome adversity for three consecutive games and come into this one full of confidence despite their poor season in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Rangers continued their astonishing run in the competition with a surprise comeback against RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, recording a 3-2 aggregate win on a famous night at Ibrox. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has divided opinion since his arrival earlier in the season, particularly after giving Celtic the lead in the Scottish Premiership title race, but he can etch his name into club folklore if he achieves European glory.

“Conference League”:

Because Roma and Feyenoord qualified for the final of their 2021/22 edition pic.twitter.com/xapQttSga4 – Why is it a trend? (@becausetrend) May 5, 2022

Feyenoord have won three major European titles in their history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2002 when they beat Borussia Dortmund at their De Kuip stadium to win the UEFA Cup. With Ajax and PSV dominating the last decade of Dutch football, the Rotterdam club can make their mark with a victory in Albania.

After a mixed start in the Italian capital, José Mourinho appears to have won over the Roma faithful and is beginning to find a home at a club again after years in limbo. The Giallorossi are on the verge of their first European silver piece (the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and Anglo-Italian Cup do not count) and have a chance to end a 14-year trophy drought.

By reaching the final, Mourinho has the chance to become the first manager to win all three active UEFA club competitions. Can Feyenoord spring an upset?

Which one will arrive first? ❤ Liverpool’s 7th. ?The 14 of Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/lR3PUvxply – Keiser Culé  (@Keiser_Cule) May 4, 2022

The Reds have survived three consecutive second-leg scares to reach Paris, while Los Blancos have produced three impressive comebacks to eliminate three of the competition’s favorites in PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah revealed that he wanted to face Real Madrid instead of City and is seeking revenge after getting injured during their final clash of 2018.

There is also an ongoing Ballon d’Or subplot as favorites Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema go toe-to-toe in hopes of scoring as they both did in kyiv four years ago.

Real Madrid have not lost a Champions League final since changing their name from the European Cup, with their last loss coming in 1981, against Liverpool in the city of Paris, of course.