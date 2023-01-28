The five most common mistakes when doing weights and how to correct them. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

People are increasingly aware of the importance of following a healthy life and playing sports. Lifting weights is one of the best exercises to burn fat and build muscle. It is very important that if you have never done this exercise, consult with a trainer the correct way to do it so that you do not make mistakes or suffer an injury.

It is very important that you keep in mind that when training, whether lifting weights or with other types of routines, the way you exercise is as important as the number of times you train and the diet you follow. So that you do not suffer injuries while exercising, you must know some very common mistakes and avoid them.

The most common mistakes when doing weights



1. You don’t know what you want to strengthen



One of the main mistakes when starting to exercise is that many do not have a plan and goals of what they want to achieve. It is important to know what you want to achieve and what exercises you need to do to achieve it. For this you must know your goal and organize your new routine. If you don’t know which exercises you should do, consult a trainer.

2. You don’t know the technique



In the case of weights, one of the most important points is the technique, since this is what will determine which parts of the muscles are the ones that you work with the exercises that you are going to perform. Poor execution of the exercises can cause injuries and delay results. To correct it you can stand in front of a mirror, start slowly and see how to do the movement, that will help you correct any problem.

3. You have not changed your diet



Diet and exercise are complementary actions. You’re not going to lose weight if you don’t correct your diet, and you’re not going to build muscle if you’re not getting all the nutrients you need. You need a complete diet while you do physical exercise frequently. Calculate the number of calories you have to burn and adjust your diet based on that and what you want to correct. Remember to consume protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates.

4. You imitate others



You cannot compare the change in your body with that of the person you train with. This is not a competition, you should not carry too much weight if you are not prepared, since you can injure yourself or your muscles end the training too fatigued. The best advice is to listen to the needs of your body, since little by little you will be able to gain more weight, but you should not do it if you are not prepared.

5. You always do the same exercises



If you don’t have a wide variety of exercises you may be ignoring some muscles completely, plus training in the same way can lead to overtraining and injury as you don’t let your muscles recover. So that this does not happen, you must create a routine and make sure you have exercises for each of your muscles, with variations and different types of movements.