The five most beautiful beaches in Italy, La Pelosa wins

The most beautiful beach in Italy? For Lonely Planet experts it is that de The Hairy: located on the north-western tip of Sardinia, it is worth a visit and a couple of days to explore the Asinara archipelago and the city of Stintino.

The five most beautiful beaches in Italy, Fabignana in Cala Goritze on the podium

In second place? We go to Sicily, on the west coast of Trapani, where there is Favignanathe main island of the Egadi archipelago, so called to indicate the warm winds that moved along the coast.

He climbs onto the podium Cala Goritzea cove protected by Unesco, hidden in the Gulf of Orosei in Sardinia, with a spectacular natural arch that juts out into the blue abyss and dominated by an imposing rock formation.

The five most beautiful beaches in Italy: Fontane Bianche and San Vito lo Capo in the top 5

Just off the podium, that’s it White Fountainsa small town 12 kilometers from Syracuse with a 3 kilometer stretch of beach with fresh water springs that flow from the seabed.

In top-5 we stay in Sicily with San Vito lo Capo suggestive place where land and sea show such a perfect contrast that they become harmonious.

