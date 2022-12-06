For its part, La Roja de Luis Enrique comes from an, for many, unexpected defeat against Japan (recently eliminated by Croatia) that relegated them to second place in the Group E. Now, the paths of Moroccans and Spaniards meet again in an exciting encounter that the players from Walid Regragui They will not put the Spaniards on a silver platter, far from it.

And it is that, for the moment, the success of the Moroccan team is not by chance: a strong defense and a fearsome midfield combine with the presence of players present in top teams that make a difference. Below we will introduce five of them.