Once they have met Morocco Y Spain in a world Cupand ended in a tie, specifically a 2 – 2 in the group stage of Russia 2018. Now in Qatar, the story is quite different. The Atlas Lions come from being first in the group with 7 points, tying only with Croatiacurrent runner-up in the world and already qualified for the quarterfinals.
For its part, La Roja de Luis Enrique comes from an, for many, unexpected defeat against Japan (recently eliminated by Croatia) that relegated them to second place in the Group E. Now, the paths of Moroccans and Spaniards meet again in an exciting encounter that the players from Walid Regragui They will not put the Spaniards on a silver platter, far from it.
And it is that, for the moment, the success of the Moroccan team is not by chance: a strong defense and a fearsome midfield combine with the presence of players present in top teams that make a difference. Below we will introduce five of them.
The defender of psg He is the commander of his team. He was born in Madrid and trained in the lower categories of the real Madrid FCwas transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself as a world-class right-back. Subsequently, he passed it through the Inter de Milan He saw his end when PSG signed him for a whopping 68 million euros.
Born and raised in clubs Netherlandsis currently active in the Fiorentina, where he plays the role of midfielder. He is being the nightmare of his counterparts in this World Cup, having been a headache for modric Y de Bruyne. Pedro, Busquets, Gavi and company will have to be very careful before the Moroccan environment.
Born and raised in the Netherlands like his partner Amrabat, with the Ajax of Amsterdam won the most important titles in the country. He even played in the lower categories of The Clockwork Orange, although since 2015 he has been wearing the Moroccan elastic. He currently plays in England in the ranks of Chelsea F.C..
killer of the national team and his club, the Sevilla F.C., where they keep much appreciation. Born in Fez, has developed his entire professional career in Spain. A goal can make the difference in a tie, and La Roja will have to be very careful with En-Nesyri if he doesn’t want to go home in the round of 16.
Born in Canada, began his career as a professional in Morocco, although he has continued to develop it in Spain. goalkeeper Sevilla F.C.the Spanish attackers will have to sharpen their aim if they want to score, as Bono has conceded only one goal in the entire tournament, and it was an own goal from one of his teammates.
#Moroccan #players #complicate #match #Spain
Leave a Reply