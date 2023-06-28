Christine Lagarde’s mistake, even more so than raising rates one Thursday, yes and the other too, without pause, rain or hail, is the anxiety she shows when doing so. She tramples on her own claims. And even the written rules of the ECB.

That detracts from its credibility, although today hardly anyone points to the naked king: Thermidor returns. Elizabeth II already inquired during her visit to the London School after the 2008 crisis: how is it possible that no one had foreseen it? At this rate of slips, that will repeat itself. Here are five in her speech this Tuesday, in Sintra:

1. Not a single mention of the eurozone recession. It is logical that in the macroeconomic projections of the Frankfurt economists, keys to monetary policy decisions, there were none. But it is that they closed their figures on May 31. and the recession technique Eurozone (GDP fell two quarters to 0.1%) was detected by Eurostat on June 8. But the last rise of the Governing Council is from the 15th. And yesterday it was the 27th. Does the central bank, obsessed alone by inflation, a decisive fact for its task like the recession, ignore or despise? Unique case in history.

2. The obsession with wages. Unusually, Lagarde stressed that profits “contributed two-thirds to inflation” during 2022. Bravo, let her minions copy her. And she proposed to lower them by cooling the demand. But, above all, he focused on the danger —oh, that habit— that wages seek to recover purchasing power and thus unanchor moderate inflation expectations, the great reason for raising interest rates… Although, he said, “we are not seeing a spiral prices-wages”. In other words, it does not explain reality. Explicit fears. Or prejudices.

3. The uncertainty of inflation. In the wake of the very skillful, but falconGerman counselor Isabel Schnabel (see her text The risks of stubborn inflationJune 19), the restrictive monetary policy responds to the “uncertainty about the persistence of inflation” in the medium term. “It will depend”, relativizes the French. But it is based on it. While the projections from his staff indicate that “its rapid fall is expected”: from 5.4% this year to 3% next and to 2.2% in 2025. 2.2% is tolerable, according to the Monetary Policy Strategy released on July 8, 2021. And it is in the “medium term”, because although the ECB endows this concept with “flexibility” (that is, arbitrism), it oscillates around two years, as it then calculated to return to rates positives. It is not “too long”, 2025, of “inflation too high” against what Frankfurt repeats over and over again. It is expected.

4. It usurps the functions of the Governing Council. Lagarde and the others repeat the mantra that they will raise rates “meeting by meeting”, “depending on the data”, forgetting their commitment to forward guidance (future orientation to the markets). On June 15, he summarized the decision of the top leadership (4% rates): “It is very likely that there will be an increase in interest rates again in July”. And yesterday he stated, without mediating a board meeting: “We will continue raising rates in July”, flouting his oath to make decisions “depending on the data”.

5. Disguises inflation for underlying inflation. Since inflation is good, he establishes, to justify the pro-recessive monetary restriction —in the wake of Schnabel—, that the new great scale is the “core” (without energy or food). An absent concept, foreign to the strategic documents of the ECB.

