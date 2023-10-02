Monday, October 2, 2023, 10:11



Updated 11:37 a.m.

Good news in the midst of tragedy. The five people who were missing in the Las Atalayas fire in Murcia have been found alive this Monday. The mayor of the town, José Ballesta, confirmed early in the morning that three of them had been located at 7:30 a.m. They had gone to spend the day in Calblanque and found themselves without coverage. Minutes later, the Government Delegation reported that the two missing persons who remained to be located had also been found in good condition. Although the regional president, Fernando López Miras, asked for “prudence” and to wait for the statement from the National Police.

Likewise, Ballesta explained that firefighters “have worked all night in the fire area and have not found any more bodies.” The mayor reported that the fact that the fire occurred on Sunday morning made it difficult for the families to locate their loved ones early on and, knowing that they were regulars in the leisure area, they went to the Palacio de los Deportes to report their disappearance.

On the other hand, the mayor of Murcia confirmed in an interview with TVE that the fire originated in the La Fonda nightclub and that it spread to Teatre. He also indicated that firefighters had to drill holes in the walls to access the interior of the premises due to the impossibility of doing so through the door.

In addition, he assured that the ruins of the affected buildings are propped up and that, due to the risk of collapse, they have not yet allowed access to police officers.