Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

The Titan crashed en route to the Titanic. A Swiss submarine pilot says: People who dare such missions advance humanity.

Munich/Engelberg – Five people died on the Titanic mission. After the mini-submarine “Titan” imploded on its dive, criticism quickly arose. The vehicle seems improvised, former passengers complained. There have been tricky situations in the past.

Titanic tourists missing: The pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

The youngest Titanic diver reported that OceanGate’s submersible had serious safety flaws. He would never have set foot on the Titan. After the accident, the operator is now threatened with huge claims for damages.

Swiss submarine pilot on “Titan”: “I would have guessed that I’d rather not get in”

The Swiss submarine pilot, Philippe Epelbaum, would probably have preferred to stay on land. As CEO of the company SubSpirit, he offers submarine trips for tourists in Swiss lakes.

Would he have backed down after looking at the “Titan”? In conversation with the Crown-Zeitung explains Epelbaum: “I can’t judge that because I don’t know the submarine. But if I had been interested, I would ask for some information. It would have occurred to me that I would rather not get on board. But for a layman it is difficult to judge something like that.”

Submarine Expert Defends Titanic Tourists: “The Five Men Were No Nuts”

Epelbaum knows about submarines, unlike some of the “Titan” passengers. A 19-year-old was afraid of the Titanic voyage, only climbed into the tragic capsule for the sake of his father. At least that’s what the victim’s aunt claims.

The diving capsule “Titan” crashed on its journey to the Titanic. © Oceangate Expeditions/picture alliance/dpa/PA Media

“When you embark on such an adventure, you have to be aware of the danger. But the five men weren’t crazy,” says the Swiss expert. Rather, he sees them as pioneers: “Curiosity for the unknown has advanced mankind.”

The high-tech diving capsule is controlled with a game controller – no problem for experts

Nevertheless, there should have been warning signs. The “Titan” is controlled, for example, with a game controller, as known from consoles. Not necessarily a problem for Epelbaum: “The controller wouldn’t bother me now. If it’s not exposed to external influences, then it should be fine,” he says.

Rather, the Swiss insist on hedging. “What must be on board a submarine in any case: Each device must be present several times, including the control unit,” says Epelbaum.

The “Titan” was probably not fatal to a faulty control unit. The submersible could not withstand the water pressure and imploded within milliseconds. The accident is likely to have consequences for all future Titanic dives.