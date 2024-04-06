With the arrival of spring, manicure says goodbye to cold tones to welcome cheerful and colorful designs. This season the nails will continue to look for their most sophisticated side with powder pinks and 'nudes' at the same time that they will begin to be dyed with the first warm touches of the year. Likewise, the 'coquette' style, which exalts femininity and elegance, will not lose relevance in the coming months. Of course, it must combine its popularity with the undisputed protagonists of this season: flowers.

Encapsulated flowers



The theme par excellence for the coming months will be floral motifs: daisies, tulips, carnations… An original way to incorporate them into designs is through the encapsulation technique, which became popular for its great realism. This method consists of incorporating petals embedded in the gel or acrylic into the base of the nail. However, it can be used semi-permanently, protecting the decorations with the usual top coat.

Freehand decoration



The latest trends point to 'less is more', which results in minimalist designs, without overloaded or extravagant decorations. If you want to incorporate a freehand drawing, in these months flowers, butterflies, cherries and a small pink bow prevail. Some details that combine with the 'coquette' style that is so fashionable.

'Dot nails'



This technique is the true reflection of the simplicity and elegance that has recently been leading in beauty salons. As the name suggests, the idea is to place a dot on top, regardless of size and color. Being such a subtle decoration, there are those who choose to place a sphere on each nail.

'Baby boomer'



This technique emerged as an inspiration from the French manicure, fusing its most classic look with a modern touch. To do this, white and 'nude' are applied creating a gradient effect between them. A trend that has conquered countless well-known faces, such as Jennifer López or Paula Echevarría, and that is consolidated by its timeless character.

greenish tones



If in winter dark nail polishes led, in this new season the color begins to be introduced progressively. The ideal thing is to take pigments that mark the transition between the coldest and warmest tones (for which we will have to wait until summer). The green spectrum is usually the favorite at this time, especially the olive or bright jade tone, which evoke the essence of nature.