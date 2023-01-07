The war in Ukraine is not over – quite the contrary, it remains a high-intensity confrontation that has left more than 40,000 civilians dead. However, after ten months of war, it is already possible to identify at least five aspects of the biggest war conflict of the 21st century that did not turn out exactly as many analysts had hoped. They are cyber warfare, economic sanctions, high-tech weapons, drones and propaganda.

The conflict in Ukraine accelerated an arms race that had been taking shape since 2018 – when the rivalry between the United States and China increased. European nations have returned to investing in large armies, fearful that Washington’s promise of protection may not be enough to guarantee their security. Similar fears have led Japan and Indo-Pacific countries to take a similar course.

The new government in Brazil may not be able to change the current scenario of scarce investments in the military area. Even so, when thinking about the Brazilian defense strategy, we must take into account the trends revealed by the war in Ukraine.

cyber war

Actions on the virtual battlefield had been treated in recent decades by analysts as one of the most important factors in the wars of the future. Hackers would be able to destroy power grids, disable military communication systems, destroy logistical systems, and render kinetic (not virtual) weaponry useless.

However, these theories had not been tested in a large-scale conflict. Most predictions did not come true in the war in Ukraine. Virtual battle played a secondary role in the theater of operations.

Key electronic systems for the functioning of Ukrainian society – such as transport networks or financial movement – were transferred from local data centers to cyber “clouds” spread across Europe. When Ukrainian computers were attacked, there was no more data there to be destroyed.

In addition, Russian hacking actions that took months to prepare caused, at most, blackouts of a few hours in Ukraine’s electrical and communications networks. Emergency systems were quickly put into operation, rendering the efforts of the Kremlin’s computer rats futile.

Moscow then began to use non-virtual missiles to destroy the Ukrainian electrical system and infrastructure.

The lesson we draw from this is that cyberattacks can be effective in disrupting countries in times of peace. They also serve to obtain financial resources, as in the case of North Korea, or to steal technology from others, as China has already demonstrated. However, they did not prove capable of changing the fortunes of an army on the battlefield.

sanctions

In geopolitics, economic sanctions are a happy medium between empty diplomatic statements and military interventions.

The United States and its European allies have lifted hundreds of sanctions against Russia to undermine President Vladimir Putin’s ability to finance his military campaign. However, the Russian economy only retracted 3.4% – a very different scenario from the double-digit drop predicted by some analysts after the February 24, 2022 invasion.

Russia, in fact, is having a hard time importing high-tech items. But its economy was “saved” mainly by the sale of oil derivatives to countries in Southeast Asia, especially China and India. These countries have also replaced Europe in the role of supplying industrialized products to Russia.

The war also accelerated a process in which several countries began to develop mechanisms to make themselves less vulnerable to sanctions promoted by Washington. Among them are direct currency exchanges between countries, without the use of the dollar, alternative banking messaging systems to Swift, such as the Chinese CIPS, and digital currencies from central banks, the so-called CBDC.

In this case, the lesson is that, despite being a powerful instrument to weaken rivals, sanctions no longer seem to be able to prevent or end wars – nor to force powers to submit to the will of Washington and its allies.

high tech weapons

One of the most surprising things about this war was the coexistence on the battlefield of state-of-the-art weapons with tactics and weapons used in the world wars of the 20th century. That is, the Ukrainian War is not a hyper-technological conflict, in which the opponents fight battles just by pushing buttons, far from it.

It was possible to witness the use of what is perhaps the most advanced weapon on the planet: the hypersonic missile – capable of rendering any anti-aircraft defense system useless. It was launched by Russia, for example, against a Ukrainian fighter ammunition depot in the Lviv region in March.

It is also possible to highlight the destruction of thousands of armored vehicles, on both sides, by single-use missile launchers, such as the Javelin, whose name was popularized for its effectiveness on the battlefield. There was also the use of Himars, high mobility missile launchers, donated by Washington, which allowed the Ukrainians to face Russian artillery.

But in the same conflict, tens of thousands of soldiers are using World War I tactics such as trench warfare, minefields, and gunfire.

This is a war of such massive proportions that it bears little resemblance to the images of the so-called “war on terror”, when Western special forces operators fought guerrillas with abundant military resources – using advanced communications to request helicopter evacuations of the wounded or to order air strikes against enemy positions.

No, in Ukraine there are so many fighters fighting at the same time that there is a lack of doctors, ambulances, communications and even ammunition in some cases. Alongside the professional military, there are civilians who have never had their hands on weapons and combatants using weapons similar to those used in the first half of the last century.

The lesson here is that the presence of advanced weapons on the battlefield increases the chances of armies that possess them. However, there is no weapon or technology that, by itself, is capable of defining the outcome of war. There are many other factors at play, such as logistics, terrain, manpower training, fighter motivation, military maneuvers, etc.

Drones

Unlike cyber warfare, unmanned vehicles are making a difference in the war in Ukraine. This seems to be just the beginning, as unmanned vehicles must be increasingly present in the conflicts of the future.

Its use had been envisioned similarly to the drone concept that was used in the “wars on terror” of the early part of this century. In them, unmanned planes the size of fighter planes stayed in flight for hours to shoot down enemies with rockets. Its advantage was to remain in operation for many hours, without the need to land for the pilot to rest.

But these drones are much slower and less armed than traditional fighter planes. Their use would be limited in conventional warfare, as they would quickly become easy targets for manned enemy fighters, experts said.

But this is not what happened in practice. An example was the Turkish Bayraktar drones – large remote control aircraft, similar to the drones used in the war on terror. They were bought by the Ukrainians and used to destroy large amounts of Russian armor at the start of the invasion.

Its concept of use changed throughout the conflict. Single attacks from this aircraft were being replaced by “swarm” attacks – when several drones attack the same target simultaneously, with the aim of confusing the anti-aircraft defenses. Ukraine is believed to have sunk the cruiser Moscow, Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea, in April with attacks from several drones and anti-ship missiles.

But the Kremlin reciprocated in kind: it bought Iranian Shared drones, which are smaller than the Bayraktar and, instead of rockets, carry explosives and are detonated when the device collides with its target, kamikaze style. Since October, hundreds of these drones have been combined with cruise missile strikes to saturate Ukraine’s air defenses and destroy the country’s electrical infrastructure.

The strategy did not make Ukraine accept a peace agreement, but it forced its Western allies to invest heavily in sending anti-aircraft defenses to the country.

Ukraine also uses naval drones, which are small vessels loaded with explosives that act in a kamikaze manner, like Iran’s aerial drones. Several of these boats were used in November to attack the Russian port of Sevastopol.

In parallel, commercial aerial drones – those devices a little bigger than a soccer ball that you can even order over the internet – started to be used as weapons of war. First, they were used as observation platforms: fighters launched them to observe enemies miles ahead.

Afterwards, these small drones were used to carry hand grenades and throw them at enemies. Gradually, the grenades and their rudimentary launching systems began to be replaced by non-guided bombs, but with a high explosive capacity that began to generate significant casualties among soldiers and armored personnel carriers.

When I was in Ukraine in 2022, I also had contact with technicians who were now studying the next phase: computer programs that control hundreds of tiny drones at the same time and make them attack targets with the “swarm” technique, without the need for human pilots. .

The lesson in this case is that hardly a future conventional war will be fought without the use of drones. We can expect, for example, that even remotely controlled tanks and completely independent systems of human interaction will be seen in the conflicts of tomorrow.

Advertising

Analysts had already predicted that propaganda would play a major role in warfare in the information age. What no one imagined is that it would influence even its creators.

This is what appears to have happened to Russia. Without receiving clear information from his military and intelligence bodies, President Vladimir Putin would have been one of the “victims” of propaganda about Russian military power and the effectiveness of special operations to co-opt the Ukrainian population.

That is, according to military documents seized on the battlefield, Russian forces imagined that they would face little resistance in Ukraine and would march on Kyiv hours after the start of the invasion on February 24.

The misjudgment could have been caused by several factors: aides’ fear of Putin’s reaction to negative forecasts, widespread corruption in intelligence agencies, diversion of resources that would be used to modernize the armed forces and create rebel movements inside Ukraine, among others. others.

In this respect, we can conclude that information campaigns and propaganda play a very important role in the conflict. But they are also not capable of defining the course of the war by themselves.