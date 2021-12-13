Real Madrid left the league on track yesterday thanks to its victory against him Atlético de Madrid (2-0). These are some of those leagues in which the advantage of whites it was very big but in the end could not get:
It was the first Spanish league in history. The whites looked like they would be the first champions. They had a 7-point advantage on matchday 7 over Barcelona, in an 18-game tournament. In the end, the Catalans were victorious on the last day.
On this occasion the rival that the whites were closest to was Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblancos were 7 points behind on matchday 13. There were fewer teams and the wins were worth only 2 points, which gives more value to the comeback.
Real Madrid had up to 8 points of advantage (the victories were still worth 2) on matchday 14. However, Cruyff’s team was gradually closing that gap and on the last matchday the first of Tenerife’s leagues took place: the Chicharreros came back from 0-2 to the whites (3-2), Barcelona won their match and obtained a league that they had lost.
More than because of the advantage that the Whites had, we include this because they had won it. It was one of the very few occasions in which the one who led the last day was not champion. And the worst thing for them is that it was, for the second year in a row, with a humiliating defeat in Tenerife (2-0). They returned to give the league to Barcelona de Cruyff
A season that meant the decline of the galactics. In the absence of 12 days they scored 8 points at Valencia de Benítez. They lost the Cup final to Zaragoza (2-3) and sank. Eliminated by Monaco in the Champions League (4-2 and 3-1) they finished the league fourth. If it lasts a couple of more days, they do not access Champions positions.
