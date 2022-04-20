For the first time, the World Cup will not be held in summer, but in winter (November 18-December 21). The summer temperatures in Qatar, between 40 and 50 degrees, make a summer championship unfeasible. The designation of the small and opulent country has left a trail of controversy, including the big question: is money the only real ball that rolls on the planet soccer?

The mere designation of Qatar as the venue for the 2022 World Cup in December 2010, like that of Russia for the 2018 World Cup, is indicated as the trigger for the fifagate, the corruption scandal uncovered by the FBI that ended the 14 years of plutocracy of the Swiss Joseph Blatter as president of the body that governs world football. For the first time in history, the venues for two editions were chosen at the same time. The decision rested on the vote of the 24 members of the FIFA Executive Committee. The then president of the Spanish Football Federation and vice president of FIFA, Ángel María Villar, was convinced that the joint Iberian candidacy of Spain and Portugal would be the chosen venue for 2018. Villar did not take into account the alleged vote buying or the subsequent exchange between Russians and Qataris to favor their respective victories, nor the pressure exerted for Qatar to be elected.

The then president of UEFA, the Frenchman Michel Platini, admitted that nine days before the election he held a meeting at the Elysee with the then President of the Republic, Nicolas Sarkozy, in which he made him see the advisability of promoting the vote for Qatar’s bid. The French National Finance Prosecutor maintains an open investigation in this regard focused on the economic benefits obtained by Sarkozy from his relations with Qatar. FIFA, which will obtain profits of 4,500 million dollars (about 4,127 million euros, 85% of its income in the four years), did not dare to take the World Cup from Qatar because, without being able to prove the alleged corruption, would have had to face a multi-million dollar lawsuit. However, the process was so shady that it was changed. Now the 178 federations that make up FIFA vote and the vote of each of them is made public. This is how the USA, Mexico and Canada were already designated as hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

The usual praises to FIFA presided over the organization’s last congress held on March 31 in Doha, one day before the draw. Suddenly, the artificial harmony that reigned in the luxurious Palace of Congresses of the Qatari capital was broken by the intervention of the Norwegian Lise Klaveness, president of the soccer federation of her country. Her speech caused an earthquake: “This World Cup was granted under unacceptable conditions and with unacceptable consequences. We cannot tolerate employers who do not guarantee the safety of their workers, nor leaders who do not want to host women’s parties and who do not protect the security of the LGTBI community. FIFA must lead.”

Klaveness’s words put on the table two of the issues that have raised the most dust since Qatar was designated: the deaths of workers from Bangladesh, India and Nepal in the construction of the stadiums due to inhumane working conditions, and the accusations of money laundering by the football industry of regimes in which respect for human rights is highly questioned. In August 2021, a report by Amnesty International it charged that Qatar had failed to investigate the deaths of thousands of migrant workers over the past decade. An investigation of Guardian estimated 6,500 deaths during the construction of stadiums and other infrastructure.

The World Cup in Qatar has put on the table the dilemma of whether sport should contribute to the opening of authoritarian regimes by allowing them to organize their major events or persist in isolation. The response of the FIFA president, the Swiss Gianni Infantino, to the intervention of Lisa Klaveness went in that direction. “From the beginning we have put pressure on the Qatari authorities and we have found in them a committed partner to implement changes in human rights,” said Infantino, adding: “Six years later, the work is exemplary.”

The governing body of world football is based on a report from the International Labor Organization and another from the United Nations. In addition, the display of LGTBI flags and symbols will not finally be prohibited during the World Championship, although the laws of the country expressly condemn homosexuality. In December, the president of the organizing committee, Nasser al Khater, clarified that although security will be guaranteed for the LGBTI community, he asked that public displays of affection be avoided out of respect.

One of the peculiarities of this World Cup is the distance between the eight venues that host it, never greater than 50 kilometers. That will allow a fan to attend two or three games on the same day. FIFA sold 800,000 tickets in the first wave of sales and hopes to reach three million. One of the drawbacks of the World Cup is the accommodation of the average fan. The wealthiest will have no problems because the country has establishments to suit them and they will be reinforced with luxurious cruise ships anchored off the coast, which will be used to accommodate those who can afford them. Both FIFA and the organizing committee are working to try to resolve this issue.

Play in November and December

When the World Cup was awarded to Qatar, the dates were going to be the traditional ones despite the high temperatures, above 40 degrees. It was in 2015 when it was finally decided that this World Cup would be played in the months of November and December. This has caused an upheaval in the international calendar as national and international club competitions have had to stop. Theories prevail that the World Cup will raise the level of the spectacle because the footballers will not feel the wear and tear of the entire season as happens when it is played in the summer.