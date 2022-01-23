This Sunday, January 23, 2022, the grand final of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup took place between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona, which culminated in a resounding Blaugrana victory after a final score of 7-0. Which raises many questions for us, since they are the two teams with the best football proposal in Spain, and that is why today we bring you 5 keys to why Barcelona continues to win as it does today.
Undoubtedly at Barcelona there was an important commitment to the women’s team and a long-term project was created that it was known would eventually bear fruit. With patience and development of its squad, the team increased its level, gaining experience and polishing its mistakes with the help of top-level players.
Of course, the budget in a women’s soccer team matters and Barcelona has shown it, but beyond the budget, knowing how to sign also matters, because Barcelona’s reinforcements have not only been great players, but they have also fitted in perfectly with the team and have paid off, which speaks of the good vision of the culé team to invest and obtain results.
Within a football team, the internal environment is essential for its success, and at Barcelona, they all pull in the same direction. There is a great atmosphere within the club and the relationship between the players is excellent, which benefits when working on the pitch and improves the performance and understanding of the players when they step onto the pitch.
Football is a team sport, but in certain cases, it is impossible not to recognize a particular player for how much he or she contributes to the success of the squad, and in this case, it is impossible for us to talk about the success of Barcelona for women without mention Alexia Putellas Segura, team captain. A player who fought and worked for years to today be the best soccer player in the world and the absolute figure of Barcelona.
The support of the fans has been crucial for this team to raise its morale, as the Catalans have always been present in the club’s good and bad times and have responded very well in terms of stadium capacity, so which, we can say that the presence of the culé fan has also influenced this team to continue adding titles to its record.
#keys #success #Barcelona #Women
Leave a Reply