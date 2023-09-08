A headbutt from Rafael Santos Borre unlocked a tangled match this Thursday and gave Colombia the 1-0 win over Venezuela andn the first day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played at the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquilla.

The gunner, recently signed by the Werder Bremen from Germany, got the score that allowed those led by the Argentine Nestor Lawrence take the victory over those led by Fernando Batista. The keys to victory.

(Colombia begins the World Cup dream with victory: they defeated Venezuela in Barranquilla)

(Rafael Santos Borré opens the scoring at the ‘Metro’: see the National Team’s great goal)

1. Patience. difficult start

Colombia had to break a very complicated defense from Venezuela, which also wanted to cause scares in the first minutes, although without aim. The team was patient and little by little found space to attack more comfortably.

2. The work of Lerma, leader in half

The midfielder of the Crystal Palace He was one of the highlights of Colombia, for leadership and order. He put on the overalls and not only helped adjust the structure in midfield, but was the first to help lead the team out from deep to start the attacks.

3. I erased, with prize, sacrifice and goal

Many dismissed Rafael Santos Borré as Colombia’s starter for not having minutes in the season. Lorenzo never doubted him and put him among the 11 starters. He moved all over the attack front and in the end was rewarded with the winning goal, the first in playoffs.

4. The first change. Holm oak, harpsichord

Jorge Carrascal, that he was in doubt even to go to the bank, he entered the game very plugged in, instead of John William Square. He ended up being an important piece: he was the partner of Luis Diazand when he entered James Rodriguez, He put together a couple of very good performance with him.

Néstor Lorenzo spoke of the possibility of seeing Carrascal against Venezuela.

5. The physical part. The team held

Venezuela wanted to surprise Colombia in the first stage and gave them several goal options. However, the visitors melted into each other as the minutes went by and Colombia, without needing to accelerate much and managing the rhythms, adapted better to the weather and the field. (Néstor Lorenzo does not lie: “They made it difficult for us”)