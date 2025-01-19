The Supreme Court continues to play an essential role in resolving family disputes. Despite the work of the different associations of lawyers, the creation of a jurisdiction specialized in Family and Inheritance Law is not a reality.

However, throughout 2024, the Civil Chamber has issued numerous rulings that have not only established jurisprudence, but also provided clarity on controversial issues and contradictory criteria of different Provincial Courts. These decisions are fundamental, as they address issues such as the attribution of use of the family home, the distribution of assets after a divorce and the visitation regime in cases of gender violence, among others.

The five sentences selected for this article reflect the evolution of jurisprudence on family and inheritance matters, responding both to current social realities and to the protection of the best interests of minors. Thus, the Supreme Court offers decisive answers to guide lower courts, legal professionals and, above all, families who are going through complex legal situations.

1. Attribution of the use of the family home.

Despite not having explicitly requested the use of the family home in their lawsuit or appeal, the Supreme Court also grants said use in favor of the minor daughters and the custodial parent until they reach the age of majority. In this sense, the ruling of the High Court on the legal foundations states that in procedures in which the rights of minors are compromised “the ex officio powers of the holders of jurisdiction and the procedural possibilities of the parties are enhanced.” .

Sentence 1,039/2024, of July 22. Extraordinary appeal for procedural and cassation infringement. No.: 2833/2023. Speaker: Hon. Mr. Antonio García Martínez.

2. Dissolution of the community property. De facto separation of spouses.

The court concludes that the dissolution of the community property occurred in November 2013, when a definitive and economic separation occurred between the spouses. This decision is based on evidence that, from that date, both spouses managed their finances independently, with the husband contributing only to specific expenses such as alimony and the mortgage. As a result, the Court considers that the severance pay received by the wife in June 2014 is a private asset, since it was received after the economic separation.

Sentence 1,473/2024, of November 7. Extraordinary appeal for procedural and cassation infringement. No.: 8326/2022. Speaker: Hon. Mr. Antonio García Martínez.

3. Alimony: declaration of default by the defendant.

Despite the unknown whereabouts of the parent and the lack of information about his income, the Court sets a child support payment of 75 euros per month for each of the two minor children based on the obligation of the parents to contribute to the support of their children. children. Consequently, the Supreme Court once again emphasizes the importance of protecting the best interests of the minor, highlighting that “the circumstance that he was absent and his whereabouts are unknown, apparently in Bolivia, does not allow us to conclude that he lacks any type of income and who is in a situation of indigence that frees him from such an indeclinable duty.”

Sentence 378/2024, of March 14. Cassation appeal. No.: 3167/2022; Speaker: Hon. Mr. José Luis Seoane Spiegelberg.

4. Suspension of visitation due to concurrent circumstances of the father.

The mother is granted exclusive custody of the minor daughter and the father’s visitation regime is suspended for the following reasons: (i) There is a history of gender violence; (ii) The parent suffers from mental health problems; (iii) He has shown disinterest towards his daughter for years; (iv) The psychosocial report concludes that the father does not have the minimum skills to care for the minor; (v) The girl was 8 years old, which places the minor in obvious vulnerability.

In this sense, the High Court considers that maintaining the visitation regime in favor of the father constitutes a risk for the well-being and best interests of the minor, without prejudice to the fact that he may request a communication regime with his daughter in the event of a change of circumstances on the part of the parent. In addition, alimony of 100 euros per month is established by the father.

Sentence 129/2024, of February 5. Cassation appeal. No.: 1172/2023. Speaker: Hon. Mr. José Luis Seoane Spiegelberg.

5. Compensation for “work for the house” (art. 1438 CC).

The lifetime compensatory pension is reduced from 950 euros to 600 euros per month, after the Provincial Court awarded compensation for work at home of 100,000 euros to a woman who had dedicated herself exclusively to caring for the home and family during the marriage. The Supreme Court reasons its decision regarding said reduction by pointing out that “the recognition of compensation as compensation for work, in this case the imbalance does not disappear, but it is reduced because the wealth and financial means of the wife and those of the husband are reduced.

Sentence 229/2024, of February 21. Cassation appeal. No.: 1559/2022. Speaker: His Excellency. Mrs. Mrs. M.ª Ángeles Parra Lucán.