Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, a tie that looks exciting and in which the whites will seek to win the continental title. To achieve this, the role of some key players who will have to shine both at the Etihad Stadium and at the Santiago Bernabéu will be essential.
The German thermometer. The pace at which the game is played depends on him, and if he is at his best level, the team notices his presence in the midfield. His ability to distribute the ball means that Real Madrid can mature the game from one side to the other until finding a gap in the opposing team's defensive zone, and with his ability to filter balls, he breaks the opposing coach's schemes, so It is very important in Ancelotti's drawing.
The Brazilian talent is being criticized in recent weeks, given that more is demanded of him, in a season that is being somewhat irregular, alternating some good games with some bad ones. What is clear is that when Rodrygo is engaged the team notices it a lot, and the white attack becomes much more dangerous. He has to recover that spark that makes him a different player, especially in games of this type in which he has to take a step forward. He just scored a double against Athletic and in the Champions League he always grows.
The Brazilian star is once again showing that differential talent that made him practically unstoppable for rival defenses. The winger of the white team has managed to leave behind that injury that kept him out for several months, demonstrating his main characteristic, which is that he does not flinch against any rival
The young English midfielder has been one of Real Madrid's big signings in recent years. His tactical intelligence, his handling of the ball and his arrival at the rival area make him an indispensable player for the team. Although in 2024 he is not as accurate in front of goal, he is a fixture in the eleven.
The “little bird” is having a very good season, and it is indisputable for Ancelotti. The Uruguayan brings that grit and physical power typical of his country, in addition to having a magnificent ball strike. He is capable of providing the team with a balance in the midfield that is key for the whites, especially due to the great attack that the Italian coach has in his hands, and which makes the team break down at times.
