After the words mentioned in the conference, the first one who should set a clear example is the Uruguayan, who has gone from more to less in the semester. Versus Toluca must be precise when it comes to delivering the balls, looking for spaces and not being overwhelmed by the rival midfield that has skillful elements such as Marcel Ruizthe Chileans Claudio Baeza and Jean Menesesas well as Fernando Navarro.

The most important piece of gear is the striker. It has been noticed that when the Frenchman is not present, the team has a hard time scoring and they have even left without being able to convert because they do not have their best finisher. Although El Bomboro is capable of making individual plays that can define a match, it is necessary to be fed with balls, which is also failing in attack.

Being one of the four best offenses of the semester, the goalkeeper has to be essential when it comes to shooting and finishing. If the Mexican team can boast of something, it is having very good attackers, although for now the club’s goal man is the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo, who is not exactly a striker or a winger. The Patón will have to avoid failures or his famous ‘nahueladas’.

Similarly, the team Ignacio Ambriz It has footballers who know how to play very well through the air, apart from others who are not afraid of going one-on-one thanks to their good dribbling and dribbling like meneses, Araujothe Uruguayan Leo Fernandez and the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez. The Brazilian will have the task of properly ordering the defense and avoiding gaps in the defense so that they can easily access the area.

After two consecutive defeats, the cats urgently need to win in order to fight for a direct place in the league, because just a few weeks ago he presumed to be third in the classification. The Argentine arrived this semester to be the dumbbell of Gignac and become the team’s goalscorer, just as he did in Pachucahowever, it has not worked at all.