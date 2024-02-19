The Champions League is back for FC Barcelona, and in this first leg of the Champions League round of 16 they will face Naples at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. The Barça team arrives with some casualties in this match, so other players will have to step forward to try to get a positive result from Italy.
Therefore, below we will analyze the five players who can be key in Xavi Hernández's team ahead of this momentous Champions League match.
The Spanish midfielder must take the lead of the team in the center of the field. He is the different player in that position, and all plays should go through him, since he improves with every ball he touches. After his return from injury, he is alternating good games with others that are not so good, but even so his differential class can be key in a game in which, despite the fact that Napoli is not going through its best moment, it has important and quality players. quality, capable of changing the course of a match.
The young winger has been indisputable in the last few games for Xavi Hernández. Furthermore, given the numerous casualties that the team currently has, he must show himself as one of the most important pillars of the team in the attacking zone. His ability to overwhelm and the great technique he has in his left boot will be key in this match in which the Neapolitans can leave quite a few gaps behind.
The Polish striker is not going through his best scoring season, and yet he is always a nuisance for all enemy defenses. The player is not in his best shape, and it shows on the green, although he comes to this match after scoring in the previous LaLiga match, and has already scored 17 goals this season in all competitions. Even so, the team needs more from him, so we will see if he is capable of increasing the level in this decisive stretch of the season.
The Dutch midfielder is not having his best season. The player should be the axis in the center of the field, given his vision of the game and his ability to break enemy lines, however, he is not finding consistency in the game, and the team notices it. Despite this, he has indisputable technical quality, so his contribution could be key for this match.
The Uruguayan center back is fundamental in Xavi Hernández's scheme. He is the leader of the defense, and at his young age he is already one of the team captains, which demands enormous responsibility. His great speed, which allows him to run behind his back, as well as his physical power, make him a very complete center back and one of the best in the world. His contribution can be key in this match in the set-piece strategy, as well as in defending the runs of players like Osimhen or KvaratsKhelia in space.
