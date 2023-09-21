After the start of the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona will have to face Celta de Vigo next Saturday, September 23 in Montjuic. Xavi Hernández’s men want to continue taking advantage of this sweet moment they are experiencing and will look for a new victory to try to catch up with Real Madrid.
Here we leave you the five key players of FC Barcelona to face Celta de Vigo
The German goalkeeper was the best goalkeeper in the last LaLiga campaign, much of the success of the Blaugrana team is explained by Ter Stegen’s performance between the sticks. Marc-André will be key to trying to keep FC Barcelona’s goal at zero in this match.
With the loss of Araújo, Jules Koundé has had to take on more stripes in defense. Since he arrived he has been a key player in FC Barcelona, but this time he will have to do it as a center back, the position where he wanted a real player.
The Portuguese on loan from Manchester City has fallen into Xavi Hernández’s tactical scheme. The winger that FC Barcelona needed and who contributes so much in the rival field, in the appearances that he has made with the Blaugranas he has already made it clear that he is coming to contribute and be a starter
The Portuguese did not manage to shine at Altlético de Madrid as was once expected and finally ended up leaving for FC Barcelona. Now, in culé territory he is experiencing a sweet moment. He had a great game against Real Betis in the last league game and scored a double against Royal Antwerp.
Lewandowski has been proving for a decade that he is one of the biggest killers in this sport. Since his arrival in Barcelona last season, the Polish player has proven to be the offensive reference of the culé team. The current top scorer of FC Barcelona will be key to trying to tip the balance in favor of his team.
