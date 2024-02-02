After a difficult week in the city of Barcelona, the Barça team faced a difficult match against Osasuna, which they finally ended up winning by a tight 1-0 result. The team was somewhat more compact and showed a better face than in previous games, in which the image had not been the best. On the next day of LaLiga, the Blaugranas will have to visit Mendizorroza to face Alavés, a team that is doing a very good job this season, and that can put Xavi Hernández's team in serious difficulties.
Next, we bring you the five players who could be key for FC Barcelona in this match:
The Spanish midfielder must take the lead of the team in the center of the field. He is the different player in that position, and all plays should go through him, since he improves with every ball he touches. After his return from injury, he is alternating good games with others that are not so good, but even so, his differential class can be key in a game in which Alavés will be supported by their fans and will not make things easy for the Barça team at all. .
The German is not quite finding his best level, which he showed during his time at Manchester City. Despite this, the experienced midfielder is lethal in three quarters of the field, with great vision of the game and the ability to filter passes, something that can be very important in a match in which Alavés will seek to bring the lines together a lot and not leave spaces inside.
The Polish striker is not going through his best scoring season, and yet he is always a nuisance for all enemy defenses. The player is not in his best shape, and that shows on the green, so he will have to increase his level in a stretch that will be decisive in FC Barcelona's aspirations to end up winning a title at the end of the campaign. .
The young winger has been indisputable in the last few games for Xavi Hernández. Furthermore, given the numerous casualties that the team currently has, he must show himself as one of the most important pillars of the team in the attacking zone. His ability to overwhelm and the great technique he has in his left boot will be key in this match in which Mendizorroza's team will allow very few spaces in defense.
The very young Brazilian striker, who recently arrived at the Blaugrana club, made his debut yesterday, scoring his first goal with the Blaugrana shirt, thus giving his team the three points. From here on, the attacker will surely gain a lot of confidence and begin to be decisive for Xavi Hernández, who will give him more opportunities as a result also of the Blaugranas' losses in attack.
