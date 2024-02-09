The FC Barcelona squad is currently in a complicated situation given the numerous casualties the team has. Xavi Hernández will have to put together a competitive team to receive the visit of Granada, a team that already deprived him of the three points in the first leg, and that, given the need it has since it is in the fight not to be relegated, will surely put difficult things for the Barça team.
Next, we bring you the five players who can be key for Xavi Hernández's team in this important LaLiga match against the Andalusian team.
More news about LaLiga
The Spanish midfielder must take the lead of the team in the center of the field. He is the different player in that position, and all plays should go through him, since he improves with every ball he touches. After his return from injury, he is alternating good games with others that are not so good, but even so his differential class can be key in a game in which Granada is in great need of points and will look for a game with very closed lines to be able to come out. on the counterattack in some play.
The Polish striker is not going through his best scoring season, and yet he is always a nuisance for all enemy defenses. The player is not in his best shape, and that shows on the green, so he will have to increase his level in a stretch that will be decisive in FC Barcelona's aspirations to end up winning a title at the end of the campaign. .
The young winger has been indisputable in the last few games for Xavi Hernández. Furthermore, given the numerous casualties that the team currently has, he must show himself as one of the most important pillars of the team in the attacking zone. His ability to overwhelm and the great technique he has in his left boot will be key in this match in which the Granada team will allow very few spaces in defense.
The Uruguayan center back is fundamental in Xavi Hernández's scheme. He is the leader of the defense, and at his young age he is already one of the team captains, which demands enormous responsibility. His great speed, which allows him to run behind his back, as well as his physical power, make him a very complete center back and one of the best in the world. His contribution can be key in this match in the set-piece strategy.
The Dutch midfielder is not having his best season. The player should be the axis in the center of the field, given his vision of the game and his ability to break enemy lines, however, he is not finding consistency in the game, and the team notices it. Despite this, he has indisputable technical quality, so his contribution could be key for this match.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#key #players #Barcelona #duel #Granada #LaLiga
Leave a Reply