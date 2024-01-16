The round of 16 of the Copa del Rey is approaching and FC Barcelona already has its rival in its sights, which although it may seem of a lower level than the rest of the qualifiers, is on its own merits eliminating an entire Villareal and who already knew last year what it's like to face a world top team like Real Madrid, who until the 92nd minute was one goal away from a tie.
Therefore, and even more so after the defeat in the Super Cup final, Xavi's men are focused on the game because a fall in the cup competition would be definitive for the culé season. Here are the players who should take a step forward and will be key in the FC Barcelona tie:
Singled out in the match against Real Madrid for a poor state of form and a defense that left something to be desired, the centre-back now has a huge task of making the culé fans fall in love with him again and once again becoming one of the best in the world in his position. . A match that if he goes well can be very good for his morale, but if he goes badly, it can be a rock for his future.
Another of those who was marked as guilty in the Super Cup final, Frenkie, who was accused of not defending as he should and even walking down the counterattacks, has been the one who has most accused the lack of Busquets in the team. With the Spanish pivot missing, De Jong is assuming responsibilities beyond his natural position and it seems to be costing him at times. Opportunity to show that he is still a world leader.
Very clear opportunity for the Brazilian striker to score his first goal for the club against a lesser team. The ownership and trust placed in him should be enough for him to take a step forward and thus be able to discuss the position with Lewandowski who, despite his recent goals, is in one of his worst seasons.
''The shark'' has gone downhill again this season. Despite his starting role against Madrid, he has had some games that are not at the expected level and that weighs heavily on one of the most criticized players on the squad. This cup match could help him with the confidence that always comes in handy to face this second round in a different way.
He started another great game for FC Barcelona as a substitute, and that is a clear wake-up call from Xavi to the Portuguese. João's irregularity does not make it easy to place trust in him, and games like this should be a playground to show how good he is, and that he can lead the team when necessary
