With the arrival of the new year, little by little the Champions League round of 16 matches are getting closer. On this occasion, fortune has brought Real Madrid a clash with a team they have already faced on several occasions in recent years, which is none other than Leipzig. The German team is currently enjoying a good dynamic of results, and is in fourth position in the Bundesliga. This season they have achieved important victories, such as the victory in the first game of the season against Bayern Munich, thus snatching the German Super Cup from them.
A priori, Real Madrid should start as a slight favorite in this duel, but we should not underestimate a team that has great talent in the attack line that can put the defense of the merengue team in great trouble, so they will have to do a perfect match to get a positive result against the German team.
Next, we will analyze the five players that Real Madrid must take into account in the confrontation that the two teams will have in the month of February, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League:
The talented Spanish player is possibly Leipzig's best asset. Now recovering from an injury that has kept him off the field for some time, the attacker should have no problems getting to the match against Real Madrid. With an enormous vision of the game and great shooting ability, Carlo Ancelotti's team will have to be very attentive to the Spanish international's attacks.
The FC Barcelona youth player seems to have found his ideal place in Leipzig. Despite his young age, he has already played for several teams, and this season seems to be his breakthrough season. With six goals and nine assists so far this season, the talented Dutch attacker is one of the German team's great threats, in addition to being in wonderful form.
The Belgian striker has established himself as one of the team's great positive surprises since he arrived at the German team in the last summer market. With 15 goals so far this season, he is currently the team's main reference, and the top scorer, which is why he is one of the figures to be taken into account by the Real Madrid defense, given his ability to run at space and definition, which makes him a very complete forward.
The Mali midfielder is the team's muscle in the center of the field. With great physical display and a great ability to recover balls, the player is a very important asset for Marco Rose, since he provides a fundamental balance to the team, especially with the large amount of talent he has ahead of him.
The helm in the center of the field. The Austrian midfielder has become an extremely important asset for Marco Rose's plans, and is a player to take into account in that Leipzig midfield, as a promoter of the balls that can reach the attackers to end in a goal or on clear occasion.
