For this last commitment, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He made movements in his starting eleven, so it would not be strange for him to do them again after what happened with Gallos Blancos, however, there are players who must have a great weight to be important against the Tuzos.

El Pocho was finally able to return to the fold after a long time and being one of the only two signings, he is called to change the face of the team. From the start, he received the captain’s band despite the fact that other elements have been around for a long time, so he must show that leadership in midfield to be able to take the reins and make his zone connect correctly with the attack. Guzman He will face off with his old teammates, who know his game mode well, so he will have a tough battle with Luis Chavez and company.

With the absence of Alexis Vega, El Piojo has to carry the weight of the attack on his shoulders, since the ‘9’ have hardly been able to make a difference. The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 has good sparks, however, he tends to disappear after a while, therefore, he needs to remain regular during the 90 minutes, since his feet can generate some dangerous play that pierces the rival nets .

In midfield you need to Guzman have a great partner and that must be El Nene. The midfielder has been tagged with promise for a long time, remembering that he came close to going to the World Cup in Qatar, but like other teammates, he can be having a good game and suddenly drop his game drastically. For this reason, it is necessary for him to continually have the ball at his feet, since he has good vision of the field, sometimes being the one who orchestrates the threads to be able to project the attack with individual plays, long balls, associations with teammates and filtered passes.

Many expected El Wacho to go to the bench after the bear committed against Queretaro, but it seems that the strategist would be giving him one last chance to stay in the starting eleven. Although he was completely wrong, it must be remembered that he has had interventions with which they were able to save points, so by having a new chance he must show that he can be trusted. The team from Hidalgo is a totally offensive team and must come out very focused to avoid serious mistakes and not harm their squad again.

For the last duel, Jesus Chiquete He asked for a leave of absence, so the veteran soccer player jumped as a starter to the duel. In the tournament, both chiquete as Gilberto Sepulveda They have had their defensive mistakes, so the striped squad player will have to contribute all his experience so as not to be easily surpassed by a team that knows how to attack well. He must lead the defense and the wings with personality, to avoid, above all, the most dangerous of the champion such as chavez, Kevin Alvarez, Eric Sanchez, javier lopez and the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarrawho could look for individual duels knowing their great capacity for it.