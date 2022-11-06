As in all electoral cycles, there are certain issues that dominate the contest between republicans and democrats for power in the United States.

In this 2022, when control of the House, the Senate and several state governorships are at stake, there are five that top the list and that will most likely separate the winners from the losers this Tuesday, November 8: the economy, the right to abortion , illegal immigration, crime and the state of democracy in the country.

Because these are mid-term elections in which the presidency is not at stake, the contests tend to be more local and the issues weigh more or less depending on the state.

Despite this, broadly speaking, these are the issues that are guiding the narrative and on which both parties have concentrated to win points or defend positions.

The economic crisis

Among all, without a doubt, the state of the economy is what is weighing most on the minds of voters. According to a recent survey of the New York Times and Siena College, 45 percent of those surveyed are concerned about the state of their finances and the direction of the country on this front.

The main mole is that of inflation. Although it has been falling slightly since May, the current 8.2 percent is still very high historically and has hit the pocketbook of Americans.

The high prices of gasoline, which have also fallen – more than 20 percent since the peak reached in June, when it exceeded 5 dollars per gallon on average – have been contributing to this.

The fear that the United States will enter a recession has led to the economic issue being key in the mid-term elections.

The fall in the stock markets as well as the possibility of the US entering a recession have set off alarm bells. Although in general terms the unemployment rate continues to be low and there have been wage increases of over 5 percent in the last year, inflation has “eaten” the advances in the labor market, which had been recovering from the toughest years of the covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the factors that have caused this crisis – which is global – are beyond the control of President Joe Biden and his administration. Among them the war between Russia and Ukraine that triggered the prices of fossil fuels, the problems in the production chains that persist and the remnants of the pandemic crisis.

Despite this, both President Joe Biden and his party bear the weight of responsibility for being the ones who currently hold the reins of both the executive and the legislature. Midterm elections, in fact, are usually a referendum on the exercise of that power. Something that is reflected in the popularity of Biden, which is below 45 percent.

The crisis, of course, has been exploited by the Republicans who, without offering anything different if they come to power, are emerging as beneficiaries of the punishment vote of the Americans.

Although other factors also add up, the probability that they will recover both the Senate and the House of Representatives is tied to the bad economic times the country is experiencing.

Abortion and the rebirth of the Democrats

For all of the above, 2022 looked black for the Democrats in electoral terms. A year, furthermore, in which they were already on the defensive because the party in power in the United States, at least as recent history indicates, usually loses seats in mid-term elections. Given their scant majorities in both chambers (a tie in the Senate and eight seats in the House of Representatives), control of Congress was already at high risk.

But Democratic aspirations revived this summer after a decision by the Supreme Court of Justice, today in the hands of the conservatives, which ended with Roe Vs. Wade, a ruling nearly five decades ago that gave constitutional protections to abortion in the US Almost immediately, more than 20 Republican-controlled states banned the practice or severely limited its access.

The decision, applauded by the right, generated a strong repudiation among liberals, women and independents, who mobilized to defeat their defenders at the polls.

For several months, the cause energized the party and even altered the calculations that had been made for the legislative elections. Thus, from a red tide (the color that identifies Republicans) there was talk of a “blue wall”, a scenario in which the Democrats could not only keep the Senate but perhaps the House.

Protests in favor of the right to abortion in the United States.

Since then, the theme has been the workhorse for that match. Its candidates also warn that the onslaught against abortion is only the first step in a war against other rights such as access to contraceptives, same-sex marriages, and the rights of minorities and LGBTI communities.

But the argument has been losing ground in these last weeks of the contest. In the Siena College survey, for example, only 5 percent identified abortion rights as their top concern.

According to Nathaniel Racitch, from the electoral portal 538, it is not that the issue no longer matters but that there are others, such as the economic one, that have risen in the perception of voters. “The decision did have a high impact. Without her, perhaps the result would have been a Republican tsunami that now looks more like a modest triumph“says the analyst.

The explosive issue of illegal immigration

It is undeniable that The US is facing an immigration crisis with few precedents in history, especially on the southern border.

In fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, all previous arrest records were broken, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security. In total, almost 2,400,000 people were arrested or detained, 35 percent more than in 2021, which had already been another record.

As in the case of the economy, there are several factors outside the government that are contributing to this mass exodus to the US. Among them, the economic crisis caused by covid in the region, political instability in countries such as Venezuela, Costa Rica and Haiti, the effects of climate change and the perception that the Biden administration would be more open to the cause of migrants.

Migrants advance towards the southern border of the United States.

But as Donald Trump did in the 2016 campaign, Republicans have exploited the issue in their favor by presenting migrants as hordes of criminals who are “invading” the country.

Although there were not a few who criticized the governors of Arizona, Texas and Florida for sending migrants to other states, the strategy – seen by Democrats as the use of human beings as a political weapon – made the crisis even more visible at the national level. .

Polls also indicate that a majority of voters trust Republicans more when it comes to ending an emergency that is real but whose solution is complex and requires time and resources.

Crime, a manufactured crisis?

In comparative terms, the crime rate in the US in 2021 was almost identical to what was recorded in 2020, when the Republicans were in power under Donald Trump. That year actually saw an impressive increase of nearly 30 percent over 2019.

According to FBI data, the most recent figures show even a slight decrease in crime compared to Trump’s last years in the White House. However, throughout the campaign, Republicans have insisted that crime is skyrocketing and hold Democrats responsible.

According to Racitch, in a certain sense it is a crisis manufactured through advertisements and that has no basis in reality, but it is having an impact on the race.

The Democrats, for their part, have tried to counter the narrative by alleging that crime is associated with the large number of weapons that circulate in the population and the scant control that exists over their sale.

Recent figures show a slight decrease in crime rates in the United States.

Democracy

One of the central axes in the Democrats’ campaign has been the threat to democracy and the electoral system that, in his opinion, the republicans embody. Something that emanates from the efforts of former President Trump to stay in power despite losing the elections, and the violent takeover of the Capitol by his supporters to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory.

This is an issue that was kept alive thanks, in part, to the hearings that Congress held throughout the year to expose the multiple maneuvers that were used to ignore the results.

Although the state of democracy stimulates the Democratic voter – and perhaps some independents – it does not excite the opposition

In the Siena College poll, 71 percent of respondents are concerned about the state of democracy in the US The problem, at least for Democrats, is that there is no consensus on where those threats are coming from.

In fact, more than 50 percent of the Republican candidates vying for control of Congress have denied the results of the 2020 election, insisting that fraud was committed despite the fact that no evidence ever emerged. Something that 70 percent of the base of this party also thinks.

In other words, although the state of democracy stimulates the Democratic voter -and perhaps some independents-, it does not excite the opposition. On the contrary, the non-existent fraud has become a political reality that although it does not add up, it does not subtract either. Especially in light of other issues such as the economic crisis or migration, which seem to weigh much more.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

