The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) published its final report on the independent study of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP or Fani) as unidentified or known flying objects are officially calledUFOs‘.

In the morning, a briefing was held before the media presenting the results of the report with Bill Nelson, administrator of the space agency; David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and director of the UAP independent study team; Nicola Fox, administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and Dan Evans, deputy administrator for research.

After nine months of analysis of the more than 800 events reported in the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (Aaro) and the 247 new registered UAP reports by the US Department of Defense, which began encouraging military aviators to reveal recorded anomalies, there are some conclusions about what is happening with the unidentified objects.

These are 5 important facts What NASA said, in case you missed it:

1. There is no evidence that the anomalous phenomena are of extraterrestrial origin

“There is no evidence that the phenomena had extraterrestrial origins. But we don’t know what they are,” said Bill Nelson, NASA administrator.

The origin of these phenomena was one of the most anticipated questions in the report, however, as explained in the published text, to date in the scientific literature There is no conclusive evidence that UAPs have an extraterrestrial origin.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at the press conference that “NASA’s independent study panel found no evidence that the unidentified anomalous phenomena had an extraterrestrial origin. But we don’t know what they are. The agency’s mission is to find the unknown“.

The challenge, as he explains, is that there is not enough data to explain these anomalous sightings; This includes eyewitness reports, which alone may be interesting, are not reproducible, and lack the information necessary to draw definitive conclusions about the origin of a phenomenon.

2. Analysis of UAP data is currently hampered

The report concludes that, for one poor sensor calibration, lack of multiple measurements and lack of reference datathese phenomena continue to be one of the greatest mysteries of our planet.

Although objects in the sky that cannot be identified as airplanes, balloons or known natural phenomena are recorded all over the world, high-quality observations are still limited. The agency says that “the absence of consistent, detailed and selected observations means that we currently do not have the data set necessary to draw definitive scientific conclusions about UAP.”

3. UAPs are a threat to airspace security

The investigation panel considers that the phenomena represent a evident threat to the security of United States airspace, either as flight safety hazards or as potential adversary collection platforms.

The agency concludes that a deeper and more systematic record is necessary in the reporting system presented to the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is shared with pilots, traffic controllers, air and other professional aviation personnel.

This “would provide a critical database that would be valuable to the government-wide effort to understand UAPs,” explains the report, which recommends, in turn, taking advantage of NASA’s long history of partnership with the FAA to investigate how advanced real-time air traffic analysis techniques could be applied.

4. Artificial intelligence is an essential tool to identify phenomena

Bill Nelson, administrator of the space agency, mentions at the conference that it is possible the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to search for answers. The report explains that these tools (AI and machine learning, ML) are important in identifying rare events that could include UAPs.

These methodologies, combined with NASA’s experience, should be used to investigate the origins and nature of phenomena with data from satellites and radar systems. However, it is explained that the effectiveness of AI and ML fundamentally depends on the quality of the data and the characterization of these phenomena to train the AI ​​and facilitate its analysis.

Currently, UAP analysis is limited more by data quality than by the availability of techniques.

5. Need to combat prejudices

The report emphasizes the importance of combat prejudice, skepticism and distrust in authorities which can limit citizens who are witnesses of UAPs from providing data and evidence of them.

The text explains that opening the analysis to an audience improves the research. “Multiple competitive but independent teams working to solve the most important questions in science provide an additional layer of verification,” he says.

