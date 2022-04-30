Here we leave you the five successes of the Flock in the meeting:

The Guadalajara He knew the importance of this game, since he has chances of getting into the Fiesta Grande even if they were scarce, but in the end, he won the duel and added four wins in a row, cutting the streak of the Raywhich had three.

With this it is verified that the technician Richard Chain It completely changed the face of the group, since at the command of Michel Leano It did not look good and they could hardly generate dangerous actions, not to mention the victories.

The Sacred Flock He is waiting for how the table turns out, but at least he has already assured that he will play the playoff at home.

The goalkeeper also became another of the triumph’s heroes because he had three important saves to say no to the hydrocalidos.

At minute 10, the Ray they gave the first warning with a loud gunshot Ferdinand Madrigal from outside the area that the goalkeeper managed to deflect with a great reflex.

For the 82′, Fernando Gonzalez He launched a center into the area that the Uruguayan managed to head Facundo Batistaputting the ball in the angle, but again the wacho showed up.

The encounter of the rojiblancos was not disastrous, as they generated dangerous arrivals through Alexis Vega, Robert Alvarado Y Carlos Cisneros.

From 59′ came the first changes of Stringsending to Allan Torres Y The lice for pavel perez Y Angel Zaldivarlater he left Ricardo Angle for Cesar Huerta and the last ones were Ponce Y Alexander Organist for Christian Calderon Y Sergio Flores. In the end, one of those who entered became the hero of the meeting.

It was at 89′ when Vega took a corner kick so that The Pocho head totally alone and give the three points in the victory stadium.

At 47′, Vega eluded some rivals, made a wall with Cinnamon Anglethen he won the ball to the Argentine Francisco Mezaadvanced and fired a shot that did not reach the goalkeeper Luis malagon to put the 0-1.

However, the VAR went into action, so the referee Cesar Ramos reviewed and canceled it after observing a controversial out of place.

Despite the annoyance that the goal did not count, the players did not lower their arms and on the contrary, they continued looking for the goal, which had its reward in the last minutes.

After the good sparks that the youth squad has shown Pavel Perezagain the coach gave him the confidence to appear, playing from the start, although unfortunately he was painted yellow at minute 3.

The midfielder was one of those who stood out the most in the match, although he had to leave the field in the complement, apart from the strategist he continues to keep Jesus Chiquete in his starting eleven, making a great defensive wall next to Hiram Wed Y Gilberto Sepulvedawho dried up the necaxist forwards.

And although he only played three minutes and added, Alexander Organist He also had his chance to be in the match. Little by little the quarry is appearing to reinforce the club.