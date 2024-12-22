For a few seasons now the athleisure It has been established in Spain when it comes to dressing. This is the fashion of wearing sports clothing combined with other more casual clothing, creating acomfortable outfits but with which we are not necessarily going to practice sports.

Thanks to this strong trend in which casual is combined with sport, brands such as Halaracreated in 2020 in Hong Kong. This viral brand was born after realizing during the COVID-19 pandemic lack of appropriate and comfortable clothing for both sports and leisure time.

Within Halara, which is one of the favorite brands on Tik Tok, you can find perfect clothes to go to school. comfortable office without losing a bit of style. With them it is very easy to defend the trend athleisureborn in the era of teleworking.

Halara has become a true viral phenomenon since it is very easy to find videos of the brand on social networks thousands of users raving about their leggings. However, here we are to show you that there are many more options within this brand.

Halara’s famous Flex jeans

Flex wide leg jeans from Halara. Courtesy.

These Halara pants are going to become your favorites. They look like jeans, but are soft and elastic thanks to Halara Flex technology. They have the chigh rise and loose fit on the leg. It has multiple pockets. (REF.: 02859637)

Long sleeve maxi dress

Flowy maxi dress with long sleeves in green from Halara. Courtesy.

This long dress with a bateau neckline and long sleeves from Halara can make you perfect for an event as well as going to a a little more dressed up day at the office. All this without losing even a bit of comfort. It has a versatile design with the addition of two side pockets so you can always carry your essentials with you. (REF.: 02880234)

Wide-leg pants with tummy control

Halara wide leg tummy control pants. Courtesy.

High-waisted pants in Glazed ginger color by Halara. These pants will become your wild card item for those days when you don’t really know what to wear to go to the office thanks to its timeless design and comfort. (REF.: 02765901)

Denim midi skirt with front opening

Halara denim midi skirt. Courtesy.

Another Halara garment with which to go comfortable and modern to the office, since as you may have seen in other stores, the denim skirts with midi cut and front opening They are a staple of the season. It has the added bonus of being super elastic, adapting perfectly to your silhouette and leaving you with good freedom to make your movements. (REF.: 02757854)

Wide pleated pants

Halara black wide leg pants. Courtesy.

If there is a basic garment to go to the office and get out of jeans, that is the black pants. This one from Halara is perfect as it is wide and the pleated details and waffle-type fabric give a different touch to this wardrobe. (REF.: 02727902)





