Busquets does not gel in the big appointments
Busquets is not for these jogs and has been shown again. Xavi doesn’t seem to learn. The one from Badía is tremendously outmatched in all the fast attack actions that the rival team poses on the counterattack. It was time to bet on Frenkie in the pivot.
what about pedri?
The canary has several games at a rather strange level. He got us used to excellence and is relatively unrecognizable. The barca he is overturning more construction in Frenkie de Jong than in the canary, which hides more than usual.
What does Franck Kessié contribute?
The Ivorian has earned Xavi’s trust for certain games, but it must have been in training because so far he has contributed rather little. The former Milan player came to offer muscle in the midfield, and he is not even capable of that. Very little in circulation and very slow in coming out under pressure. Almost a zero to the left.
Without ideas against the greats
The big teams come up in the important appointments. Barça is cloudy. The ideas dissipate and everything worked and progressed in recent weeks shown in the league matches disappears. It would be necessary to start treating it as a psychological issue rather than a competition one.
Xavi can’t transmit
The Catalan coach does not seem like a coach capable of motivating his players prior to a duel. Despite the irrelevance of the match, it was the ideal day to return the illusion to a stadium that, knowing that it was a match-procedure, has been supporting from the first minute. Barca very gray.
