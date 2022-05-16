Chivas de Guadalajara visited Atlas in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 quarterfinals. The Sacred Flock had to beat the Red and Blacks by a difference of two goals to qualify for the semifinals, however, Ricardo Cadena’s team could not show their best version and did not achieve the objective.
El Rebaño tied against the Foxes, in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío, by a score of 1-1 and 3-2 on aggregate. These were the errors of Chiverío in the Clásico Tapatío:
Mistakes
Inattention at the most inopportune moment
Atlas’ goal fell in the added minutes of the first half. The red-and-white defense, which had been his greatest strength during Ricardo Cadena’s management, got into trouble at the end of the first half and Aníbal Chalá took a cross shot to beat Raúl Gudiño. Jesús Sánchez looked bad on the route, as well as the other defenders.
Sterile offensive proposal
Cadena did not make changes to the team’s plan for the second leg, despite the fact that in the first leg, at Akron Stadium, his team was ineffective offensively. The interim coach once again opted for a line of five. The rojiblanco team never felt comfortable on the pitch and was unable to create spaces to develop his proposal. In a nutshell: Chivas lacked creativity.
Where is Alexis Vega?
The rojiblanco striker had a great performance against Pumas in the playoffs, however, in the quarterfinals he went unnoticed. Vega was totally neutralized by the Foxes’ set defense. The forward from Mexico City was not unbalanced when he was needed most.
incomprehensible changes
Although he was not at his best in the tie, Alexis Vega is, without a doubt, the best player on the team. Chain, in an unintelligible decision. he dispensed with the ‘Gru’ when the party needed him most. In his place Pável Pérez entered, an element with other types of characteristics and who performs more in the middle of the field.
end of fantasy
During the last weeks, Ricardo Cadena made the fans of Chivas de Guadalajara dream. However, that streak of victories does not correspond to the reality of the rojiblanco team. The Chiverío squad needs several important reinforcements to be really competitive again. Against Atlas they lacked depth in the squad.
