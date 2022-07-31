El Rebaño is in a deep crisis, which is why reproaches have appeared towards the directive headed by Ricardo Pelaezin addition to putting the technician’s work on the tightrope Richard Chainwhich adds five points out of a possible 18.

Here are the five errors of Guadalajara in the duel:

Before finishing the first part of the duel, the Colombian Oscar Murilloa pillar of Hidalgo’s defense, was expelled for a tackle on the knee of Sebastian Perez Bouquet.

Said advantage had to be taken advantage of in the second half, however, the rojiblancos got upset in a huge way, while the Tuzos they accommodated better with ten elements.

Despite the minority of men, the visitors moved the ball as they wanted to the Flock, although fortunately they could not create any danger, but at least they show the sad reality of the rojiblancos who let go of a great opportunity to win.

🎥 Boos for Alexis Vega when leaving the field after the disappointing 0-0 against Pachuca. Chivas has 5 points out of 18, has no wins in the 2022 Apertura and has not even scored in four home games. Crisis. @ASMexico #Day6 #Opening2022 pic.twitter.com/6gmtKO08xq – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) July 31, 2022

What can you expect from a team if even its best man fails? Yes ok Alexis Vega had scored a penalty earlier dates, after Christian Calderon err, to think that all maximum penalties should be charged by the attacker.

Nevertheless, Gru He wanted to put too much force into his shot that crashed the ball into the crossbar, before the incredulous gaze of his teammates and fans, who surely suffered a dejavú when they saw how another triumph escaped.

The maximum penalty came in the 73rd minute for a handball mauritius isais and although there was a similar action later, this time the referee Adonai Escobedo and the VAR they said no They must start practicing from the penalty mark.

It seems that the Guadalajara You should start thinking about changing the nickname of your property, since it is anything but a Fortress. Although they have only lost one game, they also do not know how to take advantage of it to get three points.

That’s not all, they haven’t even been able to score a goal at home, so the penalty kick Vega it was of paramount importance. Being able to pierce the networks is becoming even more complicated for them and not even the shelter of their people works.

Later the players can’t blame their fans if they stop showing their support.

There are few things to salvage from Chivas in this match, maybe again leave his goal at zero, but nothing more. All work depends on what you do Vega and when he also fails, it seems that more of the rest cannot be expected.

In the first time the Herd did not generate any danger, while the Tuzos at least they had a shot from the Argentine Nico Ibanez that passed skimming the crossbar, later a header from Santiago Ormeno no direction and one more shot Vega that the Argentine Óscar Ustari diverted.

If some footballers could be rescued, they would be the daring homegrown players Sebastian Perez Bouquet Y Pavel Perezas well as the constant arrivals of Carlos Cisnerosbut Robert Alvarado and the rest do not weigh or are up to the commitment.

Nor can it be forgotten that they do not take advantage of the fixed tactic, since the free charges were blown up, the corner kicks at the goalkeeper’s hands or simply into the area without finding any teammate.

You have to be honest, not everything is the coach’s fault, because he doesn’t take penalties, he isn’t running on the field, he doesn’t send centers or commit fouls, but he is in charge of choosing the best eleven and their replacements.

On this occasion he decided to sit Christian Calderon and Hiram Wedwhich did not generate any inconvenience, but in the complement he made unsatisfactory movements, since he took out Jesus Chiquete because I had a yellow to put in Michael Poncewhich in less than five minutes was painted yellow.

He decided to change his line of five, which cost him to go out Cisneroswho was one of those who advanced the most, entering his place Ormenobut if the striker entered to receive crosses, the Charal he was no longer there to do it and that he was the only one who was really trying.

Also, it took too long to send Isaac Brizuelawho is a conscientious guy, giving him just seven minutes plus what was added, without anything extraordinary happening.