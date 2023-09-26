This is an important week for Club América, as they will face a difficult match to stay at the top of the standings; they will face Club Universidad Nacional at the Azteca Stadium.
On matchday 9, the Águilas lost the lead with a draw against Toluca, so their rival, who is coming off a victory, could strengthen their position to try to keep the three points. And unfortunately, André Jadine will suffer again, because as has been normal throughout the second half of the year, he will not have a full team available and could have up to four absences due to injury.
And the thing is that during last weekend’s game and the previous duels in a short period of days ended up leading to an overload of two of its elements: Luis Angel Malagon and Diego Valdes who will have a recovery time according to their evolution and are practically ruled out to play against the university team.
With the club’s official announcement about the situations of the aforementioned players, the coaching staff will have to look for the best solutions. On the last date, after leaving due to injuries, Oscar Jimenez obtained an immediate annotation and in the case of Richard Sanchez He did not achieve what the Chilean did.
As if that were not enough, to them are added the casualties who continue working separately, according to the report of Carlos Rodríguez, so much Sebastian Caceres as Israel Kings They continue to disagree with the team during training this Monday, so they will miss the duel, also taking into account the severe injury of Nestor Araujo.
