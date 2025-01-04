2024 is coming to an end and many are already planning a great trip for next 2025. Incredible places on the other side of the world, thousands of kilometers from Spain, await millions of travelers who want to discover impressive places and extraordinary destinations. Plus, there’s no better time to book that unforgettable experience than Christmas weeks.

From the spectacular temples of Japan more feudal even the inhospitable land iceland glaciers, Passing through the arid deserts of the interior of Australia, the year 2025 is ideal to take that dream trip that you have been longing for for so long. Therefore, do not wait any longer and book now that dream experience that you will never forget in your life.

Japan

Himeji Castle in Japan Getty Images

Japan It is one of the most fascinating places on the entire planet, and it perfectly combines avant-garde with a rich history. From cosmopolitan Tokyo to the temples and castles most iconic with centuries of history, in the country of the rising sun there are thousands of wonderful enclaves that are worth visiting at least once.

Furthermore, their natural environments They are not far behind, and throughout the archipelago there are spectacular sites that remain forever etched in the retina and hiking trails magnificent to explore. All of this makes Japan an ideal destination to travel to in 2025, with a circuit that covers the most special points of this incredible country.

Australia

Sydney Bay. Taras Vyshnya

Australia It is one of the countries furthest from Spain, and therefore it is one of the most amazing travel destinations which you can go to in the year 2025. The oceanic country can not only boast of having incredible cities like Sydney or Melbourne, but also of a wild nature and enormous biodiversity that make the ‘aussie’ nation one of the most peculiar to visit.

Throughout the enormous country you will be able to discover paradisiacal white sand beaches, as well as impressive natural enclaves full of vegetation. Also, for the most intrepid, the inhospitable and arid outback of Australia It is an almost unexplored land that challenges the most adventurous, but that also hides true wonders.

Iceland

Northern lights over Hallgrimskirkja church in the city center of Reykjavík, Iceland. Getty Images

If you don’t want to cross the entire planet, but still want to enjoy the most breathtaking nature, Iceland It is the best option. Cities like Reykjavík or Akureyri, the most popular destination in the world to travel in 2025, stand on this remote island Full of natural landscapes that seem from another planet.





Furthermore, the Nordic country is one of the best places in the world to contemplate the northern lights, and these light shows will shine with all its splendor in the year 2025. All this makes Iceland a destination to take into account during the next twelve months to do an unforgettable trip.

Argentina

Iguazu Falls Manuel González Vega

Another country that combines beautiful cities with extraordinary environments is Argentina, and it is that the history and the picturesque historic center of Buenos Aires is combined with enclaves as amazing as the enormous Iguazu Falls, on the border with Brazil and Paraguay. Of course, the vast area of ​​the country makes it a perfect destination for a trip of several weeks in 2025.

Tour the main points of the country, stopping in exciting cities with a lot of history and places of amazing nature turn Argentina into a country ideal for tourism. Therefore, do not hesitate to cross the Atlantic to discover all the jewels hidden in this fascinating place.

South Africa

Pilanesberg National Park (South Africa). WALDEMAR_WELLMANN

Those looking for a trip full of experiences that will never be forgotten, they have in South Africa everything they are looking for. Maybe its cities like Cape Town or Johannesburg are not particularly attractive to tourists, but the natural environments of the southernmost country in Africa are undoubtedly some of the most impressive on the entire planet.

From the well-known Table Mountain to environments full of vegetation and with a great variety of species of animals, The nature of South Africa is almost incomparable to that of any other place in the world, and therefore traveling to the country is something that many long for, especially those seeking well-being. And 2025 provides a great opportunity to be able to fulfill that dream.

