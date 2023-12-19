The rejection of the constitutional proposal with 55% of the votes against put an end to Chile's second attempt to change its Magna Carta. President Gabriel Boric said after learning the results on Sunday night that the result did not involve “neither celebration nor arrogance.” “Ball on the floor, humility and work,” he said from the La Moneda Palace. And among the constitutional boredom that prevails after four years of political debate around the law of laws, there is consensus that citizens want the Executive to dedicate itself to solving the most urgent and daily problems. The left-wing Administration, which has just over two years to try to carry out some of its major reforms, must respond to at least five major crises.

A new crime, more violent and unknown

Chile is experiencing a profound security crisis due to the emergence of a new, more violent crime, with an increase in the use of firearms in homicides and the advance of organized crime. Kidnappings have also increased, which between 2016 and 2020 varied from six to eight annually in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, but as of last November they reached 45 this year alone. The authorities associate the new crime with national gangs, which are more armed, as well as with foreign ones, whose members have entered the country through unauthorized passages, such as the Aragua Train. Insecurity is the first concern of Chileans. The fear of being a victim of a crime reached 30%, the all-time high since 2000, according to a report by the Citizen Peace Foundation, while the perception of insecurity reached 90.6%, the highest in 10 years. , revealed the National Urban Survey of Citizen Security. The Boric Administration has promoted a law against organized crime and, given the urgency, the Public Ministry has had to create a special unit, the Organized Crime and Homicide Team (ECOH).

An educational earthquake aggravated by the pandemic

The worst results of the Simce – the learning evaluation test – in a decade, absenteeism and school dropouts (more than 50,000 students left the educational system between 2021 and 2022) and problems in infrastructure, among others, have meant an earthquake educational in Chile. In addition, violence and harassment in schools increased by 40% between 2020 and 2022, reaching almost 6,000 serious cases, according to the International NGO Bullying Without Borders. One of the biggest problems is that of the Local Public Education Services (SLEP), the new institutional framework that is in the implementation stage to replace the municipalities in the responsibility of delivering public education. A group of teachers from SLEP schools in Atacama carried out a strike of more than 90 days this year to protest against the infrastructure and the lack of support in pedagogical terms. Almost 30,000 students risked losing the year due to the strike. After the scandal, Congress defined in its 2024 budget law that municipalities may extend their power not to carry out the transfer to the SLEP that corresponded to them next year.

Children learn about the solar system in Santiago (Chile). Esteban Felix (AP)

The possible bankruptcy of private health insurers threatens the public system

Two Supreme Court rulings have the health system on the ropes. The first, in November 2022, forced the isapres – the private health insurers, where 17% of the population is served – to retroactively return the excessive charges they had made to their members and adjust the value of their plans. The second ruling, dated August 10, 2023, established that insurers could charge a maximum price for the Explicit Health Guarantees (GES) package, a set of benefits that they must provide by law to their members. The Isapres have warned that executing both sentences could lead to bankruptcy. In the immediate term, the consequences of the GES ruling, which has already begun to be implemented, is what most worries insurers. According to their calculations, starting next January their income will fall by 13% per month, which, they have warned, will not be able to cover the expenses of their members. The eventual bankruptcy of private health insurance companies would impact the entire system. Its members would be forced to migrate to Fonasa, the public insurer, which does not have the capacity to accommodate the nearly three million isapres beneficiaries.

An economy stagnant for ten years

The Chilean economy has been stagnant for 10 years. Between 2014 and 2023 Chile has grown on average 1.9% per year, far from the average of 4.8% registered between 2004 and 2014. And the future outlook does not look auspicious. According to the projections of the Ministry of Finance, the country will register zero growth this year and in 2024 it is expected to reach 2.5%. Other estimates, such as that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), project that it will be closer to 2%. Getting back on the path of growth and showing strong figures has become an imperative, but there are variables that today threaten that desire. The lack of agreements to advance pension reforms and the fiscal pact that includes tax adjustment generates uncertainty in the business community, to which is added the excessive bureaucracy to obtain permits to build infrastructure works. Recovering productivity and fostering greater competition are also part of the equation. The Boric Government, which did not have the growth agenda at the center of its priorities, is now catching up. A week ago he announced an economic growth cabinet, made up of his sectoral ministers linked to the area to give a signal to the market and generate policies that support activity.

Empty shops on a shopping street in the center of Santiago, in July of this year. Tamara Merino (Bloomberg)

Two million people without decent housing

In Chile (19 million inhabitants), some 650,000 families do not have decent housing, which affects more than two million people. The deep housing crisis pushes around 150 people every day to settle in irregular settlements. Almost 114,000 households – a third of them migrants – live in places with poor sewage and informal access to drinking water and electricity, four times more than in 2011, according to the Techo Chile study center. The Government of Gabriel Boric has set the goal of building 260,000 homes in the four years of Administration, until 2026. Until the middle of this year, some 65,000 houses had been delivered, nearly 130,000 were under construction and 75,000 were ready to begin construction. edification. The Minister of Housing, Carlos Montes, is in a complex situation since the Covenants case broke out, a plot of transfers of public resources to private foundations linked mainly to Boric's ruling party. The right-wing opposition has insistently requested his departure due to political responsibilities, since he blames it for not having noticed the irregularities that began, precisely, in a distribution of his portfolio in the north of the country.