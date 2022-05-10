Russia It maintains a presence in many wars, at times inactive, in which it considers its zone of influence. They are called “frozen conflicts”which vary in intensity always depending on how much you want the Kremlin to intensify their forces and pressure their opponents across the border. Currently pressuring the West with the conflicts in Georgia, Moldova, Donbas, Syria or Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ukraine is just one more chapter in its war aspirations and geopolitics of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Therefore, it is necessary to review the five conflicts in which Russia is currently immersed:

Georgia

In 2008, Moscow launched an offensive against the country with the support of the pro-Russian republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. In the first case, the flame of self-determination has been rekindled with the war in Ukraine as a pretext. This frozen conflict could be resumed if the Russian president wanted.

This war was known as the Five Days conflict, because the Russian troops entered directly and devastated everything in their path. Long after, Georgians are still reminded of the harshness of this conflict. Thus, its position in favor of Ukraine is such that it has submitted an application to join the European Unionfor fear that Putin will repeat the same strategy on Tbilisi that he prepared on kyiv.

Transnistria

Transnitria, located between Ukraine and Moldova, declared itself independent against Chisinau’s position and Moscow treats it this way because it is a kind of warehouse of some 20,000 tons of Russian weapons from the Cold Warhousing 2,000 active Russian troops.

It is closely linked to the values ​​of the USSR and could serve as an intermediary for Moscow to attack Moldova, another country that is increasingly joining the West and has asked to be a candidate for the EU. In recent weeks, attacks have increased in the area, linked to “terrorist acts” both by local authorities and by Russia.

donbas

Eastern Ukraine has once again become the center of Russia’s invasion of the country, following Moscow’s failure with its large-scale plan, which included the seizure of kyiv. The Russian troops have had to recalculate their strategy, to concentrate all their strength in a region plunged into war under the pretext of Putin “protect the pro-Russian population”.

This area was the seed of the Euromaidan riots that caused the fall of Viktor Yanukoivh, the last pro-Russian president of Ukraine and who currently takes refuge in Moscow. Russia’s goal is to control the entire region.

Syria

It is another clear example of a conflict frozen by Vladimir Putin. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could not have remained in power if not for Russian support. Moscow’s role is decisive in a war that remains active, since the course of events depends on the decisions made by the Kremlin.

And it is that the Russian forces carry out maneuvers to scare the Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and even Poland. All of them have suffered air raids by Russian fighters, something that has spread to countries like Sweden or Denmark.

Nagorno-Karabakh

In the Nagorno-Karabakh region there have been clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have served Russia to preserve its influence. Vladimir Putin has a special interest in keeping the area under a “controlled case”, because attacks have been carried out today, despite a strong reduction over time. Recently, the Azeri and Armenian versions about the Russian troops led to an increase in tension.