Only the Sacred Flock was able to return to the path of victory last Saturday against Cruz Azul, once again having chances of playing the playoffs by being eleventh with 17 units.

Either way, the technician Richard Chain He surely has some concerns ahead of the match against the border players:

For the duel held in the Aztec stadiumthe strategist made several changes unlike what he did Marcelo Michel Leanoas he switched to line five and placed a nominal ‘9’.

In addition to this, he returned to ownership Gilberto Sepulveda Y Christian Calderonalso giving confidence to the youth squad Jesus Chiqueteall three doing a good defensive job.

In addition, the guy He was in charge of giving the team the three points, leaving behind his winger position to return to the left side, where he really feels more comfortable.

Except Alexis Vegawho was sent off, the helmsman must be thinking if it would be a good idea to use the winning eleven that gave hope of a playoff.

? Last minute change. ? My baby @FerbBeltran he suffered in the warm-up and after an evaluation it was determined that he is going to the bench.@AZaldivar_ go into his place. https://t.co/wJd7vQnLlo – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 17, 2022

Unfortunately for him Guadalajaraplaying at home does not mean becoming strong because they have only won twice for three draws and two losses, the last of these when scratched he trailed them 1-3.

It’s time for the rojiblanco team to become strong at home, especially since two games are coming up Akron Stadium that will be essential to know if they can really continue in the fight for the title.

The fans already showed their annoyance against Monterey last week, missing the protocol of the shout and other issues, but after the victory against Blue Cross there is no doubt that they will strongly encourage their own.

for the duel before Machine, String did not hesitate to place chipet as a starter in the central next to the other youth squad Tiba and the experienced Hiram Wedbut seeing the good response from the defender, maybe he could be questioning if someone else deserves to play.

At the time firewood gave chance to Sebastian Perez-Bouquetwho also gave good impressions in the midfield, therefore, String has placed two elements of the Tapatio in the call against the pack.

Given the doubts of some soccer players who are injured, he added the midfielder pavel perez and to the reinforcement of Tapatio, Paolo Yrizarwithout knowing for now if they will see minutes.

Yrizar and Pavel Pérez the news in those summoned ??? pic.twitter.com/JWpXpwoV4S – The Leaders (@_los_lideres) April 19, 2022

It is known how important it is for Chivas win the match, so the best thing would be to use your best weapons, although it can’t be that way at all.

Alexis Vega he was expelled, Jose Juan Macias is also ruled out for this duel and the one in Cougarswithout forgetting that Isaac Brizuela comes from being sick and Fernando Beltran suffered from the blow suffered before Monterey.

The Baby he was having a good championship and without a doubt, he is on the rise again, but if he was given the opportunity to play, he could suffer even more and stay away for a longer time, a luxury that perhaps String don’t want to give

Without Vega or Macias! Chivas presents its call to play against Tijuana Fernando Beltrán and Isaac Brizuela are also in doubthttps://t.co/kqURJR5isH pic.twitter.com/V3dNcRLfeM — Halftime (@halftime) April 19, 2022

The effectiveness of Angel Zaldivar hasn’t been very good, except for when he takes penalties, so String you might be thinking of giving the position to someone else.

The cello had a clear against Blue Cross and flew his finisher, other than that, it didn’t generate much, so Cesar Huerta either Paolo Yrizar could raise their hands to command the attack, especially the second he has scored with the Tapatio.

Macias will not be present, the same as Vegawhat’s more Robert Alvarado Y Ricardo Angle they are not really a ‘9’, but there is an urgency to find the goal.