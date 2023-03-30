Reason is above all else and, in objective terms, these would be the best teams in the history of Colombian soccer.Liga BetPlay I-2023 continues to progress, it is already on date 12 and there are several games that will be played at Easter.

Among the upcoming matches is Boyacá Chicó vs. Cali America; Deportivo Cali vs. Equity; Millionaires vs. Medellin; and the classic of the day: Atlético Nacional vs. Junior.

Taking this into account, and that Deportivo Pereira has been champion of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2022 League, We make a count of the teams that have won the most titles, among which is Atlético Nacional, leading.

(You can read: Millonarios missed the victory: Tolima insisted and saved a draw).

1. Atlético Nacional (32 titles)

17 League Stars.

2 Libertadores Cup.

2 Merconorte Cups.

2 Interamerican Cups.

5 Colombian Cups.

3 Super League.

1 South American Cup.

2. Millionaires (20 titles)

15 League Stars.

1 Merconorte Cup.

3 Colombian Cups.

1 Super League.

Celebration of the goal of the tie for Nacional. See also Latest news and rumors of the Real Madrid transfer market for next season Photo: Jaiver Nieto. TIME

3. America de Cali (17 titles)

15 League Stars.

1 Merconorte Cup.

1 Promotion Tournament.

(Plus: What is BetPlay and how does it work? Everything you need to know.)

4. Santa Fe (17 titles)

9 League Stars.

2 Colombian Cup.

4 Super Leagues.

1 South American Cup.

1 Suruga Bank.

5. Junior FC (13 titles)

9 League Stars.

2 Colombian Cup.

2 Super Leagues.

(It may interest you: The 5 most emblematic players of Medellín FC in its entire history).

Similarly, regarding the average number of passes that was made in the BetPlay League until October 2022, according to the CIES Football Observatory study, these are the five teams with the highest average number of passes, where Millonarios leads:

1. Millionaires: 515 passes, 85.5%

2. National Athletic: 482 passes, 84.5%

3. Sports Tolima: 451 passes, 84.5%

4. Independent Santa Fe: 422 passes, 83.9%

5. Independent Medellin: 426 passes, 83.2%

ELIM J ALONSO

Writing LATEST NEWS

More news in EL TIEMPO