When the former Tottenham coach arrived at the club at the beginning of last season, Chelsea described him as a winning coach. However, defeats have become common throughout this campaign, in a debut that has only left glimpses of what promised to be a team capable of fighting for great things.
The defeats against Liverpool and at home against Wolverhampton have meant that the blues sink into the bottom half of the Premier League standings. The Argentine coach's career at the club is beginning to be compared with that of Graham Potter, which was not at all successful, and there is a great risk that the coach will not sit on the bench in the confrontation against the reds corresponding to the final of the Carabao Cup.
The London team wants to be able to establish a long-term project, after a few years without achieving stability. However, the rumors about a possible dismissal of Pochettino are intensifying, due to the disappointment of the fans. blues. Thus, we leave you with the five coaches who, according to 90min, could replace the Argentine.
The Spaniard is one of the most coveted technicians of the moment in the world of football. His tactical ability and his ability to create a competitive team at Bayer Leverkusen, which is fighting to dethrone Bayern Munich in Germany, make him one of the options. Fans blues They would undoubtedly welcome him with open arms, however, perhaps Xabi's option is to coach one of the clubs in which he played as a player, such as Real Madrid or Liverpool.
The German coach is currently without a team after leaving the German National Team. The one who was assistant to Joachim Low during his years as coach of his country, came to occupy this position after a great background at Bayern Munich, which made him opt for the position of coach of the German team. However, the coach could not implement his ideas in the team, and was finally fired in 2023. Therefore, doubts center on whether Flick has the ability to take charge of a ship as complicated as Stamford. Bridge, although he has already been seen around the stadium in recent weeks, so the possibility is there.
The Portuguese coach was already considered as an option before Pochettino's arrival, and could be taken into account again in the case of the Argentine's departure. Amorim reportedly previously rejected the blues, stating that he would only leave Sporting Lisbon if he was obliged to do so. Last season was disappointing for the Portuguese team, but this year they are in the middle of fighting for the league with Benfica, so we will see how they finish the campaign.
Tuchel had a successful first stage at the head of the blues, winning the second Champions League in the club's history in 2021. He did a fantastic job, achieving a balance in the team that neither Potter nor Pochettino have achieved. The German coach's departure occurred as a result of matters external to the green, so perhaps a conversation with club owner Todd Boehly would be necessary if he wanted to return to Stamford Bridge.
What could be the last dance. There is a feeling that Chelsea have lost their identity and the ideals that made them a great team during Roman Abramovich's tenure. The Portuguese has recently been fired from AS Roma, so he is currently without a team. No coach has had more impact on the London team than Mourinho, and although his signing for Tottenham in 2020 was not very well received by fans blues, The situation is complicated, and who better to return to success than someone who has previously succeeded at the club.
