Club Deportivo Guadalajara remains waiting for its quarterfinal matchup of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Club Universidad Nacional.
Meanwhile, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He would already have several casualties defined for the next tournament, as he hopes to have an increasingly competitive squad.
Although the continuity of the strategist for next year is not yet confirmed, especially because we will have to wait to see what will happen in the final phase of this competition.
Meanwhile, we share with you the names of the possible players who are no longer part of his plans for 2024, although they would not be all, since the list could increase according to what happens in the Liguilla, this according to information from the portal Passion Herd of Bolavip.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The experienced central defender has not been part of the team’s plans for some time, since the arrival of Paunovic The player has been deleted and has only played in exhibition games, so there is no reason for him to remain on the team with the Serbian strategist remaining.
The player’s contract expires at the end of the year and the board has no intention of renewing it, once his indiscipline in Toluca happened a few weeks ago, so although he is still considered by Paunovicit is expected to be replaced for the next tournament with another element.
Apparently he only came to Verde Valle to get to know Mexico, the Spaniard of Mexican origin was never requested by the coach and was never given a real opportunity to be considered as the team’s goalkeeper and it seems imminent that he will leave next year.
The forward was not what was expected in the Sacred Flock and given his lack of minutes it is evident that he is not among the tastes of the coaching staff, his football conditions are not of the quality of a team like Guadalajara and he could leave before the arrival from other attackers.
The player still belongs to the club and has to report to the team for 2024, however, it seems that he will not be considered by the coaching staff and the board would seek to give him a loan out to another club again.
#Chivas #players #Veljko #Paunovic