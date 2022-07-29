A man communicates remotely with his family, which appears on the screen of the tablet. amazon

The results of the second quarter of the main technology companies have turned out to be better than expected, with nuances. The Big Techs surfed the pandemic without losing their profits, and the fact that the balance of results of some of them is now showing signs of weakness is not an obstacle to verifying their resistance in a situation as volatile as the current one. With the exception of Twitter, which last week presented some accounts weighed down by the uncertainty derived from the Elon Musk purchase operation, and a slight slowdown in Meta, the Big Five (Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Google and Apple) have left graceful at a time when consumer appetite is oriented from the purchase of goods to that of services. The worst unemployed in the technology sector was the manufacturer of Intel processors.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and Microsoft posted double-digit second-quarter revenue growth and a breathing space for months to come, reassuring investors fearful that tech companies would be dragged down by the economic slowdown. Alphabet shares rose 4% and Microsoft shares rose 3.8% on Wednesday, hours after their balance sheets were released.

Meta, the parent company of social networks Facebook and Instagram, has reported its first quarterly drop, citing advertiser budget cuts as the cause. Revenue fell to $28.8 billion in the second quarter, slightly below analysts’ average estimate of $28.9 billion. The company’s forecast also fell short. Shares fell as much as 8.7% on Wednesday, the biggest drop in two months.

Better painted things for Apple. Despite facing rising inflation, consumer retrenchment, a strengthening dollar and a logistics deadlock caused by periodic lockdowns in China, its share price has risen in recent weeks and is on track for its biggest monthly gain yet. in almost two years, 15% more in July. Its stocks have outperformed Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon this month, and are also cornering gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices.

Apple reported second-quarter results that narrowly beat Wall Street estimates, easing concerns that supply chain problems and an unstable economy would weigh on the tech giant’s sales. Sales of iPhone and iPad devices fared better than expected, although other products, including Macs and wearable devices, fell short of projections.

Amazon also beat revenue forecasts, despite investor concerns about possible belt-tightening by inflation-hit consumers.

Amazon invoiced 7.26% more last semester than a year ago (237.60 million compared to 221.500 million in the same period of 2021). Short-term prospects are good, with third-quarter profits expected to rise from a subscription fee hike – a nearly 40% rise – on its Prime Video platform. Shares rose 11% on Thursday after the bell rang. The e-commerce giant contemplates a forecast of sales in the three summer months of between 125,000 and 130,000 million dollars, with profits of around 3,800 million dollars.

The bonanza, however, also involves readjusting needs to eliminate expenses and, after the expansive phase of the pandemic, the company founded by Jeff Bezos and directed by Andy Jassy is now seeking to get rid of excess storage space, with the sublease of at least 92 hectares of hangars. Also of an undetermined number of employees, a general trend in the sector in recent months.