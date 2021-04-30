The instant messaging application WhatsApp, which in 2009 came to our mobile devices to revolutionize everything, bets once again on the changes, evolution and variety of functions to all its users.

More than 2,000 million users consolidated and a solid place in the technology market, the platform takes into account the growing competition and, year after year, seeks to increase and improve its functionalities.

So, 2021 will not be an exception and the application, which is owned by Facebook, remains firm in its strategy of innovating and convincing users to continue enjoying the best services without the need to migrate to other platforms such as Telegram.

At the moment, this year, WhatsApp announced five great novelties that they will improve the user experience.

Cloud encryption

Now backups of history and media files stored in users’ clouds will have encryption and password protection functions, and will be recorded on both iOS and Android.

Cybersecurity is increasingly important and for WhatsApp it already bears the label of “priority”. For this reason, over the next few months, the application will implement these protection measures.

24 hour messages

The application already has the possibility of sending messages that disappear after seven days, but this period of time does not offer any kind of flexibility or configuration. However, it appears that WhatsApp is already working on an option that allows users to send self-destructing messages every 24 hours.

This new feature does not yet have a release date, however, it has been confirmed that this update will work like the previous one, and each user will be able to implement the option at their discretion both in individual chats and in group conversations.

Ephemeral photos

This function already exists in Instagram, one of the great products of the Facebook company, will also find a niche in the instant messaging application.

The option will be accessible as a new icon that will appear when a photo is to be shared and the sender will see a faded thumbnail of the photo next to the “Tap to see what” message. Then, when the user clicks on the message, they will be able to view the received image, but only once.

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users. Photo: Shutterstock

In addition, WhatsApp itself will prevent the sender from taking a screenshot of the photo or sharing it in some way. The image will not be saved on the phone either, in fact, it will only be visible when it is opened, when closing the window, the photo will be inaccessible.

Accelerated audios

WhatsApp will implement one of the most successful features of Telegram: the ability to speed up the playback speed of audio notes.

This function, aimed at those eternal audios of more than five minutes, aims to reduce the listening time necessary to allow the user to listen and answer the audios with greater ease and speed.

WhatsApp on various devices This new functionality will change the entire paradigm of the platform, as it will allow users to use their account from various devices. This feature has been in development for a long time and is also the most repeated request among users. Since mid-2020 it has been in the testing phase, so it should not take long to be officially launched.

WhatsApp on multiple devices

This new functionality will change the entire paradigm of the platform, as it will allow users to use their account from various devices. This feature has been in development for a long time and is also a recurring request among users. Since mid-2020 it has been in the testing phase, so it should not take long to be officially launched.

The most interesting thing about this function is the possibility of being able to use WhatsApp Web without connecting your smartphone to the network. In addition, the account will be allowed to register on up to four different devices at the same time.

With information from La Vanguardia.