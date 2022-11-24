The first day of the World Cup was gone and there were teams that had performances that are worth noting.
We review who were the best five teams of the first day.
Spain cleared up all the doubts that could exist and thrashed Costa Rica 7-0. The best team of the first date of the World Cup. Total illusion of Luis Enrique’s team.
England left no room for surprises and thrashed Iran 6-2. Great debut for those led by Southgate.
The revelation team of the first date of the group stage. They played a great game and had the pleasure of taking the undefeated from the Argentine team. The most important victory in its entire history.
They arrived with injury problems and even started losing 1-0 against Australia, but they managed to come back and achieve an important 4-1 victory. They are candidates and they took an important step to get the group.
Japan was another of the big surprises of the date. They beat Germany 2-1 in a historic win. Others who managed to come back and who surprised the group of death. Now they will have to confirm what they did in their debut, but they are candidates to go to the round of 16. One of the revelations!
