These are the five footballers who have stood out the most in the right-back position at the end of the season in the five major leagues in Europe:
His participation is decreasing in these last days as a result of his decision not to continue next season in the blue team. In Spain, Atlético de Madrid and Barça are determined to achieve their hiring by all means. Scandalous footballer.
Kyle Walker has been maintaining an excellent level for more than five years, which has been more than enough to sneak into the list of the best full-backs in the world year after year. Manchester City plays football that comes wonderfully to the former Tottenham player.
The Moroccan has just completed his first season at PSG after being key in winning the Scudetto with Inter last season. The campaign in the Parisian team was going to be eventful, since it was clear that everything that was not winning the Champions League was going to be considered a failure. And so it has been. Despite this, he has become one of the best full-backs in the world.
James has been knocking on the door of starting for the English team for years, but the existence of players like Walker or TAA prevent his participation from being greater. Few players on the planet have his incredible ability to join the attack on so many occasions. Chelsea will have to make a good effort to keep him.
Arnold has shown that today there is no one like him. The Englishman has an absolute ability to dominate his band regardless of the rival that comes before him. Defensively, when he is focused, he is a very valid player, but if we talk about offensive skills he is one of the best in the world, and not only in his position. Vintage footballer.
