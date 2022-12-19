Queretaro, Queretaro. – The capital of Querétaro is a city ​​that is distinguished by its great cultural offerpleasant climate and variety to enjoy the flavors of Mexico and the world, so We invite you to this gastronomic walk to enjoy the mbest recommended restaurants by people like you on the platform Tripadvisor.

It should be noted that Tripadvisor is a platform that concentrates thousands of reviews and opinions on restaurants, hotels and tourist service companies all over the world, which was founded since 2000 and has become a source to learn about the tourist spots.

Therefore, here we leave you the best restaurants that the platform recommended for you to spend an unforgettable moment in the capital of Queretaro with the variety that people like you recommend.

We recommend you read:

Four detained in Guangzhou, China, after Covid protests

Cape Sierra

With the number one in recommendations. Cabo Sierra is a restaurant specializing in Mediterranean food and street food, with lunches, dinners and specialty drinks. In addition, diners highlight the good service of its owner as well as the atmosphere. A unforgetable experience. Find it at Avenida Bernardo Quintana 30 local 28 and 30.

The Saltpeter Farm

In In second place, out of 881 restaurants, we find the restaurant at Hacienda El Salitre. The restaurant has Mexican, international and grilled food as its main proposals, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options. “Excellent attention”“High variety in food”, are some of the comments. Find it Rafael Osuna S/N Raquet Club neighborhood.

Read more:

North Dakota bans TikTok on state devices for national security

Sonora Grill Juriquilla

Despite the bad publicity caused for its elitist selection with its diners, the restaurant Sonora Grill continues in the preference of the queretanos. With the grill and mexican cuisine specialty. The service and attention stand out in the comments. Find it on Boulevard de La Campana 899.

holy sea

With a specialty in cLatin omida, mixology and seafoodin addition to vegetarian and gluten-free options, Santo Mar is a restaurant characterized by its flavor and atmosphere for the whole family. Emphasizing that, despite its costs, it is an investment for an unforgettable experience. Find it on the Querétaro-San Luis Potosí 12401 road, Félix Osores Sotomayor Antea Life Style Center.

Antonella House

With a proposal specialized in international food and contemporary, as well as a varied bar, whether for lunch or dinner. Reviews highlight the ideal for a romantic getaway and the experience to try something different in the gastronomic experience. Locate it on the San Luis-Querétaro Ejido El Salitre 761 highway.

These are the five restaurants best positioned by the platform of recommendations with high prices, but experiences that justify your investment, at least according to the people who feed Tripadvisor.