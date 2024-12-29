One of the most successful types of tourism It’s the cruise ship: it allows you to visit several places and you can also enjoy sailing, not to mention the attractions of the boat itself.

Lauren Heavner is a professional singer who has spent 10 years of her career on cruise ships, in which she has performed more than 1,000 tripswhich makes her an expert.

In a report published by the Daily MailLauren Heavner shares her five favorite cruise destinations, and one of them is in Spain.

This is Malaga: “It is a feast for the senses, a coastal city brimming with history and culture. Art lovers: This is your place of recreation. “The Picasso Museum is like a place of pilgrimage, something very appropriate since Malaga is his hometown.”

The singer continues: “But let’s not fool ourselves, the true soul of Málaga is on a plate. From Michelin-starred chefs reinventing Andalusian classics to local bars serving the freshest skewered sardines and grilled, the food here is unbeatable.

“Malaga can surprise the first-time visitor with its history and architecture. The Malaga Cathedral draws attention with its intricate design and grand presence. Then there is the Alcazaba, an Arab fortress that makes you feel like you are in another era. And just below, the Roman Theater, a relic from the 1st century that reminds us of the deep and unique history of Malaga,” he says.

Plus, Lauren Heavner praises the locals: “Málaga’s residents are the heart of the city: warm, friendly and effortlessly hospitable. Despite its status as a busy tourist centre, they receive you with a naturalness that makes even the busiest streets feel personal and welcoming.

As for the worst thing about the city, it is the heat: “Málaga doesn’t give much to complain about, but what about the heat? That’s another story. Summer here is scorching, thanks in part to the hot air of the Sahara Desert. Locals call it ‘calima,’ a dry, dusty wind blowing in from Africa, raising temperatures and leaving the breeze somewhere on vacation.”

“The city’s limestone architecture, as beautiful as it is, acts as a natural oven, trapping heat and making midday walks seem like a resistance test. If you visit in summer, come prepared. The beauty of Malaga is worth it, but a little planning can go a long way.”

As for the other destinations Lauren Heavner’s favorites are: San Francisco (USA), Papeete (Tahiti), Valletta (Malta) and Honolulu (Hawaii, USA).